Sai Life Sciences completes Phase II of Production Block 11 at Bidar site, India, expands capacity to 700 KL

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sai Life Sciences Limited (BSE: 544306 | NSE: SAILIFE), an innovator-focused Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), today announced the completion of Phase II of its new Production Block (PB-11) at the company’s flagship API manufacturing facility in Bidar, India (Unit IV).

The Phase I of PB-11, with a capacity of 110 KL, was inaugurated in December 2024. With the addition of Phase II (~91 KL) in Q1 FY26, the combined capacity of the block now stands at ~200 KL, making it the single largest reactor volume block at the Bidar site. This expansion has taken the company’s total installed reactor capacity at the Bidar facility to ~700 KL.

Making the announcement, Krishna Kanumuri, CEO & Managing Director, Sai Life Sciences, said: “Our clients are at the heart of everything we do. This expansion at Bidar is more than additional capacity — it is about giving our partners the confidence that we can scale with their needs, deliver reliably, and adapt to the increasing complexity of their programs. By strengthening our large-scale API and intermediate manufacturing, we are enabling our clients to move faster, de-risk their supply chains, and bring new medicines to market with greater assurance.”

PB-11 is a multi-purpose production block designed to handle large-scale commercial products. Sai Life Sciences’ Unit IV in Bidar is the company’s flagship manufacturing site, specializing in the production of APIs and advanced intermediates for highly regulated markets such as the US, EU, and Japan. Key highlights include:

12 production blocks with a combined capacity of ~700 KL

Dedicated facilities for high-potency APIs (HPAPIs)

State-of-the-art QC laboratories ensuring compliance and product integrity

Advanced capabilities such as lyophilization, cryogenic reactions, high-pressure reactions, and commercial-scale chromatography

The facility has been successfully inspected and approved by leading global regulatory agencies including the USFDA, PMDA (Japan), and CDSCO (India). As of March 2025, Sai Life Sciences’ manufacturing units had undergone over 75 customer audits in the past three years, reflecting its uncompromising commitment to quality, safety, and compliance.

About Sai Life Sciences:

Sai Life Sciences is a leading integrated contract research, development, and manufacturing organisation (CRDMO). We work with over 300 global innovator pharma and biotech companies to accelerate the discovery, development, and commercialisation of their NCE small molecule programmes. Over the past 26 years, we have served a diverse set of programmes, consistently delivering value based on our quality and responsiveness. We have over 3,400 employees across our facilities in India, UK and USA. https://www.sailife.com/

