Vietnam Magnesium Powder Import Research Report 2021-2024 & 2025-2034 | Imports, Major Sources, Major Suppliers, Monthly Analysis and Forecasts

The main production of magnesium powder in the world is concentrated in a few resource-rich countries and regions with smelting and processing capabilities. China is the world's largest producer and exporter of magnesium powder, and its products are widely exported to Asia, Europe and America.

With its rich magnesium ore resources and military background, Russia is an important supplier of magnesium powder, and its products are mainly for the European market. In addition, the United States and Israel are also important magnesium powder producers in the world. Israel has developed high-quality magnesium metal and magnesium powder through the Dead Sea resources, and its products are widely exported to the European and American markets.





The demand for magnesium powder in Vietnam has shown a steady growth trend in recent years, mainly driven by the accelerated industrialization process and the upgrading of the manufacturing industry. According to the publisher's analysis, in the metallurgical field, magnesium powder is widely used in the deoxidation and desulfurization processes in steel production. With the expansion of Vietnam's steel industry, the demand for magnesium powder is gradually increasing. At the same time, magnesium powder is used as a reducing agent and catalyst carrier in the chemical industry, which is also driven by the development of Vietnam's local chemical industry. With Vietnam's layout in the aviation and other industries, its demand for high-purity, customized magnesium powder will also increase further.



According to the publisher's analysis, Vietnam currently has no large-scale industrial production facilities for magnesium metal or magnesium powder, and its overall production and processing capacity is very limited, and it is highly dependent on overseas imports. According to the publisher's analysis, Vietnam's magnesium powder imports reached US$4.05 million in 2024, an increase of 8% year-on-year. The main sources of imports include China, Japan and other countries. Among them, China is the largest source of imports of magnesium powder in Vietnam, accounting for more than 90%.



According to the publisher's analysis, Vietnamese magnesium powder importers mainly include foreign-funded enterprises in Vietnam, local chemical manufacturing enterprises in Vietnam, etc. The main importers of Vietnamese magnesium powder from 2021 to 2024 include JANG WON TECH VINA CO, LTD and other companies. The companies exporting magnesium powder to Vietnam mainly include metal companies and import and export traders. The main companies exporting this product to Vietnam from 2021 to 2024 are mainly some Chinese companies, including production companies and trading companies.



Vietnam's domestic production and processing capacity is very limited, and magnesium powder supply is highly dependent on imports. China is the largest import source of magnesium powder in Vietnam. The publisher predicts that the future demand prospects of Vietnam's magnesium powder market will be relatively broad, driven by the expansion of industrial applications, infrastructure construction and technology upgrades.



The report recommends that companies planning to enter the Vietnamese metal powder market should investigate the Vietnamese market as soon as possible to discover market opportunities. The publisher Vietnam Office will also assist foreign companies to better understand the Vietnamese and Southeast Asian markets.



Topics covered:

The Import and Export of Magnesium Powder in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Volume and Percentage Change of Magnesium Powder in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Value and Percentage Change of Magnesium Powder in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Import Value and Percentage Change of Magnesium Powder in Vietnam (January-June 2025)

Average Import Price of Magnesium Powder in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Top 10 Sources of Magnesium Powder Imports in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Suppliers in the Import Market of Magnesium Powder in Vietnam and Their Supply Volume

Top 10 Importers of Magnesium Powder in Vietnam and Their Import Volume

How to Find Distributors and End Users of Magnesium Powder in Vietnam

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Magnesium Powder Market of Vietnam

Forecast for the Import of Magnesium Powder in Vietnam (2025-2034)

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $438.2 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $890.67 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Vietnam





Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Magnesium Powder Imports Market



2 Analysis of Magnesium Powder Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Import Scale of Magnesium Powder in Vietnam

2.1.1 Import Value and Volume of Magnesium Powder in Vietnam

2.1.2 Import Prices of Magnesium Powder in Vietnam

2.2 Major Sources of Magnesium Powder Imports in Vietnam



3 Analysis of Major Sources of Magnesium Powder Imports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

3.1 China

3.1.1 Analysis of Vietnam's Magnesium Powder Import Volume and Value from China

3.1.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.2 Japan

3.2.1 Analysis of Vietnam's Magnesium Powder Import Volume and Value from Japan

3.2.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.3 Taiwan (China)

3.3.1 Analysis of Vietnam's Magnesium Powder Import Volume and Value from Taiwan (China)

3.3.2 Analysis of Average Import Price

3.4 South Korea

3.5 Australia



4 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Import Market of Magnesium Powder in Vietnam (2021-2024)

4.1 Company Introduction

4.2 Analysis of Magnesium Powder Exports to Vietnam



5 Analysis of Major Importers in the Import Market of Magnesium Powder in Vietnam (2021-2024)

5.1 JANG WON TECH VINA CO LTD

5.1.1 Company Introduction

5.1.2 Analysis of Magnesium Powder Imports



6. Monthly Analysis of Magnesium Powder Imports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Import Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Import Prices



7. Key Factors Affecting Magnesium Powder Imports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.1.1 Current Import Policies

7.1.2 Trend Predictions for Import Policies

7.2 Economic

7.2.1 Market Prices

7.2.2 Growth Trends of Magnesium Powder Production Capacity in Vietnam

7.3 Technology



8. Forecast for the Import of Magnesium Powder in Vietnam, 2025-2034



Companies Featured

JANG WON TECH VINA CO LTD

