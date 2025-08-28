U.S. Pressure Gauges Market Eyes 4.2% CAGR Through 2025-2034, Led by WIKA Instruments, QED, Meggitt, Honeywell Int'l, Winters Instruments, and Emerson Electric Co.

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Pressure Gauge Market Report and Forecast 2025-2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States pressure gauge market is poised for substantial growth between 2025 and 2034, with an estimated CAGR of 4.20%. This surge is driven primarily by the healthcare sector's increasing reliance on pressure gauges. They are crucial for medical equipment like anaesthesia apparatus, angioplasty devices, and respiratory gear. As the demand for precision in medical gadget readings heightens, pressure gauges are becoming increasingly vital. Furthermore, an aging population amplifies hospitalization rates, boosting the requirement for these devices, particularly in ventilators.

Digital pressure gauges featuring micro-electro-mechanical system (MEMS) sensors are gaining traction due to their reliable readings in diagnosing conditions such as heart failure, brain injuries, and airway obstructions. Technological advancements that enhance sensitivity to slight pressure fluctuations are expected to further propel market expansion.

Market Segmentation

Pressure gauges are utilised across various sectors, including healthcare, automotive, aviation and defence, and energy. The market is segmented by output type into analogue and digital gauges. Technologically, the market comprises piezoresistive, capacitive, electromagnetic, resonant solid-state, and optical pressure gauges. Primary application areas include aviation and defence, automotive, healthcare, and energy.

Regionally, the United States market spans New England, Mideast, Great Lakes, Plains, Southeast, Southwest, Rocky Mountain, and Far West.

Advancements in Smart Pressure Gauges

Smart pressure gauges are increasingly developed to mitigate issues like vibration, overpressure, and extreme temperatures. They offer overpressure protection and safer field environments, making them a preferred alternative to traditional gauges. The integration of sensor technology enhances their reliability, further driving demand. Notably, these gauges are pivotal in sectors like aviation, defence, and automotive, where precision and reliability are paramount. The U.S. government's growing defence expenditure is boosting demand for pressure gauges to maintain the quality of submarines and aircraft. Additionally, the increased adoption of digital gauges, known for their higher accuracy, is expected to fuel market growth.

Key Players in the U.S. Market for Pressure Gauges

The market features prominent players like:

WIKA Instrument, L.P.

QED Inc.

Meggitt PLC

Honeywell International Inc.

Winters Instruments

and Emerson Electric Co., among others.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players, covering their capacity, market shares, and recent developments such as capacity expansions, mergers, and acquisitions.

The comprehensive analysis includes a SWOT evaluation and a review of Porter's Five Forces model, shedding light on both the macro and micro elements of the market.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1f9vh8

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.