Vietnam Aluminum Powder Import Research Report 2025 | Volumes, Values, Prices, Top Sources/Suppliers/Importers, Market Entry & Distribution 2021-2034

The Vietnamese market for aluminum powder has witnessed robust growth, propelled by rapid industrialization and technological advancements in manufacturing and new energy sectors. The primary drivers of demand encompass building materials, metallurgical processing, and medium to high-end manufacturing industries.

In the realm of construction, the use of aluminum powder in aerated concrete has seen a significant boost. Additionally, its application in metallurgy as a deoxidizer and alloy additive has been noteworthy. The electronics, chemicals, and auto manufacturing sectors further augment the demand for high-purity and specialized forms of aluminum powder, notably for coatings, batteries, and inks.

Globally, the aluminum powder production landscape is dominated by China, which leads in output and exports. In contrast, countries like Germany, the US, and Japan have established their technological prowess in the high-end market segment. Meanwhile, emerging economies such as India and South Korea are ramping up production capacity to satiate regional demands. As analyzed, advancements in new energy and 3D printing are expected to expand the demand for high-purity and high-performance aluminum powder in the coming years.

Currently, a substantial portion of Vietnam's mid-to-high-end aluminum powder requirements is met through imports, primarily due to limited local deep-processing capabilities. Notably, Vietnam's aluminum powder imports reached an estimated US$5.25 million in 2024, with Japan and China being the key suppliers, accounting for approximately 52% and 20% of imports, respectively. Main importers operating in Vietnam include both foreign and domestic enterprises, with key names being HITACHI ASTEMO VINH PHUC CO LTD and DAIWA LANCE INTERNATIONAL CO LTD, among others.

The Vietnamese aluminum powder market displays a dependency on imports, driven by construction needs and high-end manufacturing. With advancements in local fine metal powder manufacturing technology, significant growth potential remains. Prospective companies are advised to conduct extensive market research to uncover opportunities and harness the support of local expertise in navigating this burgeoning market.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2025 - 2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $570 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $1180 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Vietnam



