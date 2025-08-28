Passage Bio to Participate in H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ: PASG), a clinical stage genetic medicines company focused on improving the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases, today announced that management will participate in the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference being held from September 8-10, 2025 in New York City.

Will Chou, M.D., president and chief executive officer, will present an overview of the company, and management will participate in one-on-one meetings with investors. A video webcast of the presentation will be available to registered conference attendees via the conference platform beginning Friday, September 5, 2025, at 7:00 a.m. ET and will be available on the Investors & News section of Passage Bio’s website at investors.passagebio.com. A replay of the presentation will be available for 30 days following the event.

About Passage Bio

Passage Bio (Nasdaq: PASG) is a clinical stage genetic medicines company on a mission to improve the lives of patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Our primary focus is the development and advancement of cutting-edge, one-time therapies designed to target the underlying pathology of these conditions. Passage Bio’s lead product candidate, PBFT02, seeks to treat neurodegenerative conditions, including frontotemporal dementia, by elevating progranulin levels to restore lysosomal function and slow disease progression.

To learn more about Passage Bio and our steadfast commitment to protecting patients and families against loss in neurodegenerative conditions, please visit: passagebio.com.

