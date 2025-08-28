Cartesian Therapeutics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

FREDERICK, Md., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartesian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAC) (the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering cell therapy for autoimmune diseases, today announced that its management expects to participate in the following investor conferences in September:

A fireside chat at the Cantor Global Healthcare Conference 2025 at 11:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, September 4, 2025

A fireside chat at Morgan Stanley’s 23 rd Annual Healthcare Conference at 4:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 9, 2025

Annual Healthcare Conference at 4:05 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 9, 2025 A presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference at 8:30 a.m. ET on Wednesday, September 10, 2025



Live webcasts of the fireside chats and presentation are expected to be accessible in the Events section of the Company’s website at www.cartesiantherapeutics.com, where an archived replay of the events will also be available for a limited time.

About Cartesian Therapeutics

Cartesian Therapeutics is a clinical-stage company pioneering cell therapy for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. The Company’s lead asset, Descartes-08, is a CAR-T in Phase 3 clinical development for patients with generalized myasthenia gravis and Phase 2 development for systemic lupus erythematosus, with a Phase 2 basket trial planned in additional autoimmune indications. The Company’s clinical-stage pipeline also includes Descartes-15, a next-generation, autologous anti-BCMA CAR-T currently being evaluated in a Phase 1 trial in patients with multiple myeloma. For more information, please visit www.cartesiantherapeutics.com or follow the Company on LinkedIn or X, formerly known as Twitter.

Investor Contact

Megan LeDuc

Associate Director, Investor Relations

megan.leduc@cartesiantx.com

Media Contact

David Rosen

Argot Partners

david.rosen@argotpartners.com