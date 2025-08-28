FactSet Schedules Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Call

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FactSet (NYSE: FDS | NASDAQ: FDS), a global financial digital platform and enterprise solutions provider, today announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter fiscal 2025, ending August 31, 2025, on Thursday, September 18, 2025.

FactSet will host a conference call at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time the same day to discuss the results, followed by a live Q&A session.

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2025 Conference Call Details

Date: Thursday, September 18, 2025 Time: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time Registration: FactSet Q4 2025 Earnings Call Registration

Please register for the conference call using the above link in advance of the call start time. Upon registration, you will receive dial-in information and a unique access pin.

The earnings presentation will be available on FactSet’s Investor Relations website at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on September 18, 2025, 30 minutes before the earnings call begins.

A replay will be available on the Investor Relations website after 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on September 18, 2025, and will remain accessible through September 18, 2026. A transcript of the earnings call will be available via FactSet CallStreet.

About FactSet

FactSet (NYSE:FDS | NASDAQ:FDS) supercharges financial intelligence, offering enterprise data and information solutions that power our clients to maximize their potential. Our cutting-edge digital platform seamlessly integrates proprietary financial data, client datasets, third-party sources, and flexible technology to deliver tailored solutions across the buy-side, sell-side, wealth management, private equity, and corporate sectors. With over 47 years of expertise, a presence in 20 countries, and extensive multi-asset class coverage, we leverage advanced data connectivity alongside AI and next-generation tools to streamline workflows, drive productivity, and enable smarter, faster decision-making. Serving more than 8,800 global clients and over 220,000 individual users, FactSet is a member of the S&P 500 dedicated to innovation and long-term client success. Learn more at www.factset.com and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

