Koryx Copper Announces Further Drill Assay Results Extending Consistent Mineralization at Depth and Laterally at the Haib Copper Project, Southern Namibia

Highlights

• Completed a further 7 drill holes for 2,986m out of a planned 178 holes in Phase 2, 3 and 4. • 15,349m of the 28,000m drill target for 2025 has been completed to date.

• Drill results extended mineralization into some areas previously modelled as waste.

• HM75: 927m @ 0.24% Cu (entire hole) 14m @ 0.58% Cu (4 to 18 m) 60m @ 0.33% Cu (302 to 362m) 28m @ 0.35% Cu (422 to 450 m) 48m @ 0.34% Cu (820 to 868m) • HM77: 98m @ 0.37% Cu (86 to 184m) • HM88: 56m @ 0.34% Cu (126 to 182m) • HM72: 52m @ 0.32% Cu (36 to 88m) 10m @ 0.46% Cu (258 to 268m) 14m @ 0.91% Cu (558 to 572m) • HM89: 100m @ 0.31% Cu (42 to 142m) 58m @ 0.37% Cu (278 to 336m) • HM85: 74m @ 0.31% Cu (80 to 154m) 16m @ 0.33% Cu (192 to 208m) • 6 drill rigs currently active on site. A further 4 man-portable drill rigs are due to arrive in Namibia in September increasing total drill rig count on site to 10. • Ongoing ore sorting and coarse particle flotation trials indicate potential for significant pre-milling waste rejection and reduced processing costs. • Updated PEA, based on existing published MRE (dated October 23, 2024) and excluding all new drilling completed since then, to be published during September 2025, to be followed by an updated MRE and technical study (including all current drilling) during H2 2026.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koryx Copper Inc. (“Koryx” or the "Company") (TSX-V: KRY) is pleased to announce assay results from seven drill holes (2,986m) received as part of the Phase 2, 3 and 4 drill program for its 2025 exploration and project development strategy, on the wholly-owned Haib Copper Project (“Haib” or the “Project”) in southern Namibia. Haib is an advanced-stage copper/molybdenum/gold project that is envisaged to produce a copper concentrate via a conventional crushing/milling/flotation metallurgical process, with the potential for additional copper production via heap leaching.

Heye Daun, Koryx Copper’s President and CEO commented: "We continue to be highly encouraged by the results of our ongoing drill program. Our strategy of drilling close spaced and deeper holes is paying dividends as we are seeing mineralization extending down dip and along strike into areas previously classified as waste. Also, the re-logging of historical drill core to Koryx’s standardized core logging procedures will allow us to develop a geo-metallurgical model that incorporates data collected across multiple generations of exploration drilling. Already, our geologists are better able to identify correlation between copper grades and geology, which allows us to better plan drill locations, as we seek to identify higher grade zones and de-risk the project. This increased drill density should assist in a much improved and tighter geological interpretation with the next mineral resource update. The potential improvement in mineral resources together with the conventional mill/float metallurgical flowsheet should further transform the Haib project into a robust, low risk, long life, world-class open pit copper development project with serious scale potential.”

Preliminary Economic Assessment Guidance

As part of its Mining License Application Process, the Company recently completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment (“PEA”) of the techno-economic feasibility of the Haib project and expects to publish the results during September 2025. This PEA is based on the Updated Mineral Resource dated October 23, 2024, and does not yet include any of the drilling or geological modelling work completed since then. It does however reflect the progress made by the new Koryx technical team with respect to the updated metallurgical testwork and process flowsheet development since the previous PEA, published December 15, 2021.

This updated PEA will reflect an improved, low risk process flowsheet utilizing mainly conventional milling & flotation, instead of the previously envisaged bacterial heap leaching, and it reflects all of the progress made with respect to metallurgical testwork, infrastructure trade-offs and de-risking and significant progress with respect to pre-concentration and sorting of mineralized material.

The objective of publishing this updated PEA, based off an outdated MRE, is to reset and reposition the Haib project as a large-scale, low risk, low cost, conventional milling & flotation project, instead of a small-scale, high risk bacterial heap leaching project. The objective also is to demonstrate techno-economic feasibility of this process route, using recent input assumptions and updated metallurgical test work. As the drilling, assaying and geological re-modelling of the updated Haib mineral resource is anticipated to still require at least 6-9 months, this September 2025 PEA will be based on the existing mineral resource, which excludes all of the recent drilling.

It is expected that completion of the current infill & expansion drill program, and subsequent geological modelling and mine planning will be completed during H1 2026. Following on from that, an updated Mineral Resource Estimate will be published late in H1 2026 and an updated, PFS-level technical study is planned to be completed thereafter, early during the 2nd half of 2026.

With the anticipated mineral resource and processing improvements to be completed by then, the next technical study has the potential to very significantly further improve the technical and economic results pertaining to the Haib copper project. This is what Koryx Copper is working towards.

Discussion of Drill Results

Target 1 Results

HM85 was drilled north of the Volstruis River, on the eastern side of Target 1. In this area, the river course is thought to follow an east–west-trending fault zone, and the hole was positioned to test the down-dip extension of mineralization from Target 1 across this potential structure. Mineralization coincides with a transition from fine-grained porphyritic granodiorite to a coarser-grained phase. From this point, mineralization extended approximately 20m deeper than currently modelled, with grades exceeding previous estimates. A second zone of higher-grade mineralization was intersected from 200m, averaging over 0.3% Cu and peaking at 0.6%. This zone has not been intersected by earlier drilling.

Target 2 Results

HM72 was drilled west of HM75 and approximately 80m east of HM73 (previously reported). Results are broadly comparable to HM73, with the full 695m length averaging more than 0.24% Cu. Numerous mineralised intersections are associated with strong molybdenum grades, reaching up to 0.56% Mo in one sample. Together with HM73 and HM75, these results are expected to contribute materially to both resource tonnage and grade increases. Notably, a 14m interval grading 0.91% Cu at a vertical depth of ~400m confirms the continuation of high-grade mineralization at depth in this area.





Figure 1: Plan view indicating the seven recent drill hole result locations





Figure 2. Long section looking northeast showing the seven reported drill hole intersection depths relative to the model for Cu mineralization. True widths/thickness of the mineralization are unknown.

Target 2 Results Continued

HM75 was drilled near the southwest contact of the central portion of Target 2, returning highly positive results in terms of potential tonnage and grade increases. Over its full 927m length, the hole averages more than 0.24% Cu. Copper grades to 350m downhole are broadly consistent with expectations; however, deeper intersections represent a significant resource addition relative to the current model where mineralization continued outside of the expected envelope of mineralization.

In addition, molybdenum is well developed from surface to approximately 870m, with grades up to 0.29% Mo.

HM92 was drilled on the northern margin of the central portion of Target 2 to close sample spacing and assess the potential for deeper mineralization. Results indicate an approximate 40m northward lateral extension of mineralization in this area. At depth, copper mineralization occurs more sporadically in narrow intersections, while molybdenum is virtually absent in these deeper zones.

Target 3 Results

HM88 was drilled in the transition zone between Targets 2, 3, and 4, positioned to test the east–west-trending fault zone mapped along the Volstruis River and previously identified by both Teck and RTZ. From surface to the interpreted northern contact of the fault (~68m downhole), Cu grades are low and Mo is largely absent.

Beyond this point, Cu grades improve significantly and show good correlation with the existing model. Mo remains very low until 434m downhole, where it increases markedly.

Target 4 Results

HM77 was drilled in the eastern part of Target 4 to close sample spacing. Results are broadly consistent with expectations, with a resource tonnage reduction near the top of the hole offset at depth by gains in both tonnage and grade relative to the current model.

HM88 was drilled in the southern part of Target 4 to test the high-grade mineralized zone previously identified by historical RTZ holes HB029 and HB067. Results correlate closely with the current model, confirming the presence of a significant mineralized zone initially defined only by historical data. Importantly, HM88 also provides the first detailed lithological, alteration, and structural information from this zone.

The true widths/thickness of the mineralization in the target results are unknown.

Molybdenum and Gold Mineralization

Assay results confirm ongoing molybdenum mineralization across all tested samples. Molybdenum grade is known to be not well correlated with Cu, but areas of higher-grade Mo are consistently seen throughout the system, and in these recent results HM72 produced 38m @ 0.037% Mo (324 to 362m). The additional Mo data is providing the framework to produce a dedicated Mo model for updating the by-product resource estimate in the next model iteration.

All samples are also being assayed for gold in addition to the multielement analysis, and background levels of approximately 0.025g/t of Au are found throughout the porphyry. Narrower intervals of up to 10m often contain 0.05g/t Au but, like Mo, are poorly correlated with the Cu grade. The expected substantial increase in the assay database will allow for better modelling and a gold estimation in the next mineral resource model update planned for H1 2026.

Table of Significant Intersections

Hole# Zone From (m) To (m) Width (m)1 Cu (%) Mo (%) Au (g/t) HM72

Entire Hole 0 695 695 0.24 0.011 0.019 Main 16 28 12 0.31 0.006 0.022 Main 36 88 52 0.32 0.007 0.028 Including 36 40 4 0.52 0.005 0.043 Main 116 150 34 0.32 0.009 0.019 Main 246 280 34 0.32 0.011 0.017 Including 258 268 10 0.46 0.009 0.019 Main 324 362 38 0.32 0.037 0.023 Main 424 430 6 0.43 0.011 0.022 Main 476 482 6 0.32 0.024 0.019 Main 492 498 6 0.32 0.016 0.018 Main 510 524 14 0.30 0.025 0.020 Main 558 572 14 0.91 0.003 0.091 Including 560 566 6 1.13 0.004 0.153 Including 570 572 2 1.11 0.002 0.051 HM75

Entire Hole 0 927 927 0.24 0.010 0.021 Main 4 18 14 0.58 0.006 0.027 Including 8 12 4 1.00 0.003 0.030 Main 136 142 6 0.51 0.006 0.048 Main 190 200 10 0.41 0.007 0.025 Main 230 236 6 0.40 0.012 0.033 Main 282 292 10 0.31 0.011 0.027 Main 302 362 60 0.33 0.014 0.022 Main 396 404 8 0.31 0.014 0.022 Main 422 450 28 0.35 0.018 0.031 Including 428 432 4 0.54 0.020 0.051 Main 482 532 50 0.32 0.019 0.023 Main 566 572 6 0.32 0.002 0.027 Main 634 640 6 0.36 0.001 0.022 Main 672 678 6 0.42 0.001 0.022 Main 688 704 16 0.30 0.018 0.030 Main 714 722 8 0.31 0.004 0.023 Main 736 750 14 0.33 0.012 0.031 Main 766 774 8 0.31 0.020 0.031 Main 786 792 6 0.46 0.010 0.043 Main 820 868 48 0.34 0.008 0.033 HM77

Entire Hole 0 222 222 0.26 0.008 0.016 Main 4 12 8 0.33 0.004 0.029 Main 86 184 98 0.37 0.008 0.020 Including 86 92 6 0.47 0.003 0.017 Including 100 106 6 0.48 0.008 0.024 Including 134 146 12 0.50 0.009 0.032 Including 166 174 8 0.57 0.014 0.014 HM85

Entire Hole 0 223 223 0.22 0.003 0.032 Main 80 154 74 0.31 0.004 0.053 Including 120 130 10 0.45 0.002 0.078 Including 150 154 4 0.49 0.024 0.052 Main 192 208 16 0.33 0.002 0.033 HM88

Entire Hole 0 220 220 0.19 0.002 0.019 Main 68 74 6 0.43 0.000 0.036 Main 126 182 56 0.34 0.002 0.024 HM89

Entire Hole 0 495 495 0.22 0.008 0.027 Main 42 142 100 0.31 0.005 0.031 Including 62 70 8 0.62 0.023 0.051 Including 74 80 6 0.54 0.002 0.041 Main 188 198 10 0.34 0.002 0.044 Main 226 250 24 0.31 0.011 0.030 Main 278 336 58 0.37 0.011 0.037 Including 288 294 6 0.55 0.004 0.039 Including 322 324 2 1.26 0.032 0.060 HM92

Entire Hole 0 205 205 0.17 0.001 0.016 Main 20 26 6 0.45 0.011 0.025 Main 96 100 4 0.33 0.001 0.025 Main 174 184 10 0.40 0.002 0.021 Including 174 176 2 1.11 0.003 0.037