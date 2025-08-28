Hydrogen Testing Global Market Report 2025 | Increased Focus on Carbon Neutrality and Safety in Hydrogen Production, Transportation, and Storage Bolster Growth - Global Forecasts 2024-2030

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hydrogen Testing Market, Global, 2024-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The estimated revenue for the base year 2024 is $2.64 billion, with a CAGR of 20.1% for the study period 2024-2029.

The report provides a regional perspective on demand patterns in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and the rest of the world, covering every product segment, along with an analysis of the competitive landscape, including vendors' market shares.

While the concept of hydrogen as an energy carrier emerged a decade ago, it has gained significant attention in recent years due to increased government focus on climate change initiatives. With 2024 as the base year, this in-depth analysis considers the testing of hydrogen infrastructure and equipment during production, transportation, distribution, and storage to ensure efficiency, reliability, and safety for the forecast period from 2025 to 2029.

In 2024, the global hydrogen testing market generated revenue of $2.64 billion, representing a 42.8% growth rate. Increased concerns about elevated carbon emissions and the shift toward carbon neutrality will drive the expansion of the hydrogen market, generating opportunities in the hydrogen testing space.

High spending to ensure safety, owing to the reactive and flammable nature of hydrogen gas, will drive the hydrogen testing market as penetration accelerates in production, transportation, and storage segments. Moreover, R&D investments in the transportation sector, particularly in the development of hydrogen-based vehicles, aircraft, trains, and ships, will open new growth avenues in the hydrogen testing market throughout the forecast period.

Scope of Analysis

Transformative Megatrends

Why:

Energy and its applications affect every industry.

As such, the growing focus on renewables is prompting many governments to lay out clear plans to meet their commitments as part of the Paris Agreement to limit global warming.

However, the task ahead can be challenging. For instance, under a December 2020 agreement, European Union (EU) nations are required to reduce their carbon emissions by 55% by 2030.

Analyst Perspective:

Hydrogen is considered one of the most promising enablers in the manufacturing industry's emissions reduction goals.

Industries expected to undergo large-scale changes are power generation and heating, which currently account for 30% of all carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, followed by transportation at 16%, and manufacturing and construction, which contribute 13% of emissions.

Stakeholders across the value chain, including hydrogen testing players, must work closely to ensure their goals are sustainable.

Internal Challenges

Why:

The lack of stakeholder collaboration in the hydrogen market poses a significant challenge to the industry, restraining the transition toward business segment decarbonization.

Active collaborations and partnerships between major stakeholders are necessary for hydrogen to become a primary clean energy source.

Analyst Perspective:

Hydrogen projects are still in their pilot and demonstration stages. The growing number of demonstrations and partnerships among research institutions, industry players, and hydrogen technology companies over the past 2 years is driving hydrocarbon conversion, distribution, and reducing production, storage, and distribution costs, thereby transforming the industry.

The research and development momentum is set to accelerate opportunities for hydrogen testing.

Geopolitical Chaos

Why:

The shift toward the hydrogen economy has huge potential to influence geopolitical dynamics. The availability and supply and demand for fossil fuels play a significant role in energy independence and the projection of soft power.

The energy crisis resulting from the Russo-Ukrainian War has made governments acutely aware of the importance of energy security and the consequences of supply disruptions.

Hydrogen was a topic of great interest before the war, and many countries now consider the benefits of domestic or local supply versus the need for viable supplies from reliable countries. The adoption of hydrogen could disrupt existing global economic dependencies and lead to the formation of new energy alliances.

Analyst Perspective:

Countries, such as India and Japan, with limited energy sources, are increasingly focusing on developing hydrogen capabilities to enhance their energy independence.

Efforts toward achieving energy security through a hydrogen route are expected to generate more R&D investments during the forecast period, providing opportunities for hydrogen testing.

Growth Drivers

There is an intense need for efficient hydrogen storage and transportation solutions to facilitate the growth of the hydrogen testing market.

Growing concerns about elevated carbon emissions and the shift toward carbon neutrality will drive the hydrogen market, generating opportunities in the hydrogen testing space.

High spending to ensure safety, owing to the reactive and flammable nature of hydrogen gas, will drive the hydrogen testing market as penetration accelerates in production, transportation, and storage segments.

R&D investments in the transportation sector, particularly in the development of hydrogen-based vehicles, aircraft, trains, and ships, will open new growth avenues in the hydrogen testing market.

Growth Restraints

The high costs associated with hydrogen production, transportation and distribution, and storage may slow its large-scale adoption, negatively impacting the hydrogen testing market.

The unavailability of applicable legislative frameworks for hydrogen production, storage, and transportation will hinder the growth of the hydrogen testing market during the forecast period.

A lack of end-user awareness and acceptance of hydrogen as a clean energy source could adversely impact the hydrogen economy, limiting the growth of the hydrogen testing market during the forecast period.

Key Topics Covered:



Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Process

Growth Environment - Transformation in the Hydrogen Testing Sector

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Hydrogen Testing Industry

Ecosystem in the Hydrogen Testing Sector

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Generator in Hydrogen Testing

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Agenda

Forecast Considerations

Types of Hydrogen

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Process

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Share

Growth Generator - Asia-Pacific

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Process

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator - Americas

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Process

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator - EMEA

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Process

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe in the Hydrogen Testing Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Hydrogen Hubs

Growth Opportunity 2: Fuel Cell Vehicles

Growth Opportunity 3: Hydrogen Aircraft

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

