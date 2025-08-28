Compressors Market Outlook Report 2025-2029 | Key Growth Opportunities in CCUS & Clean Fuel Production, AI-Driven Hybrid Efficiency, and Expanding Asia-Pacific Market

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Compressors Market Outlook, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study provides an understanding of the global compressors market, encompassing both air and process gas. The forecast period ranges from 2025 to 2029.

The study examines the key trends and challenges affecting the industry, as well as major predictions over the decade. Companies in the industrial compressors domain are constantly looking to innovate as newer and cleaner energy sources gain attention. Hydrogen is one of the focus areas for most compressor manufacturers because it can be stored, liquified, and transported. It is believed that hydrogen can even help in the decarbonization of hard-to-abate sectors such as chemicals and steel.

However, to compete in an increasingly volatile market, companies should allocate resources to R&D focused on integrating quantum computing into their design processes. It will also be vital to collaborate with academic institutions and research organizations who can provide innovations tailored to machine design needs.



Organizations should implement training programs that equip their workforce with the necessary skills to leverage technologies effectively. Additionally, it is crucial for compressor vendors to offer comprehensive aftermarket services, including maintenance and technical support.



Key Topics Covered:



Analysis Highlights

Global Compressor Revenue

Global Compressor Market Outlook: Growth Resilience Amid Trade Disruptions

Top Predictions for 2026

Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Compressors Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Environment

Segmentation

Growth Environment

Revenue Trends 2024

Global Compressors Revenue by Region

Agenda

Air Compressors Market by Product Type: Historical Sales and Forecasts

Process Gas Compressors Market by Product Type: Historical Sales and Forecasts

Compressors Market Predictions 2025

Impact of Digitalization and Energy Efficiency

Technology Innovation Reshaping Industrial Performance

Digitalization Readiness and Pain Points Across Key Industries

Segment Outlook 2025

Air Compressors Revenue by Industry

Process Gas Compressors Revenue by Industry

Air Compressors Revenue Insights

Global Market Potential for Air Compressors

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: CCUS and Clean Fuel Production

Growth Opportunity 2: AI-Driven and Hybrid Rotary Compressors Enhancing Efficiency

Growth Opportunity 3: Asia-Pacific - A Key Region for Growth

Conclusions

Conclusions and Future Outlook

Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

