Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Results

 | Source: Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.

Store Openings, Sales, and Earnings Ahead of Expectations

Net Sales Increased 17.5% and Earnings Per Share Increased 25.0%

Raising Fiscal 2025 Sales and Earnings Outlook

HARRISBURG, Pa., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --  Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) (the “Company”) today announced financial results for the second quarter fiscal 2025 ended August 2, 2025.

“We had a very strong second quarter and are operating with the wind in our sails,” said Eric van der Valk, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are driving the business to new heights through improved planning, coordination, and execution across the organization. New store openings, total sales, comparable store sales, and earnings were all ahead of our expectations in the quarter and we are raising our full-year outlook across the board.”

Mr. van der Valk continued, “Consumers responded to our compelling assortment of bargains, especially in our consumer staples and seasonal categories. Ollie’s Army growth was another bright spot in the quarter, headlined by an outstanding response to our reimagined Ollie’s Days event.”

  Thirteen weeks ended
  August 2, August 3,
   2025   2024 
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)    
Net sales $679,556  $578,375 
Yr/yr change  17.5%   12.4% 
Comparable store sales change(1)  5.0%   5.8% 
Net income $61,310  $48,982 
Net income per diluted share $0.99  $0.79 
Adjusted net income per diluted share $0.99  $0.78 
Yr/yr change  26.9%   16.4% 
Adjusted EBITDA $93,786  $74,450 
% of net sales  13.8%   12.9% 
Store openings  29   9 
Store growth, yr/yr change  16.8%   8.9% 
     
(1)Calculated based on the comparable number of weeks from the prior year.  
   

Second Quarter Fiscal 2025 Highlights and Year-Over-Year Comparisons     

  • Opened 29 stores, ending the quarter with a total of 613 stores in 34 states, an increase of 16.8% year-over-year.
  • Ollie’s Army loyalty members increased 10.6% to 16.1 million members.
  • Net sales increased 17.5% to $679.6 million, driven by new store unit growth and an increase in comparable store sales.
  • Comparable store sales increased 5.0%, driven by an increase in transactions.
  • Gross margin increased 200 basis points to 39.9%. The increase was primarily driven by lower supply chain costs and higher merchandise margin.
  • Selling, general, and administrative (“SG&A”) expenses as a percentage of net sales increased 60 basis points to 25.8%. The increase was primarily driven by higher medical and casualty claims, as well as slightly higher store labor expenses.
  • Pre-opening expenses increased $4.4 million to $9.0 million, driven by new store growth and $2.3 million of dark rent expense associated with the former Big Lots locations that were acquired through the bankruptcy auction process.
  • Operating margin increased 80 basis points to 11.3%.
  • Adjusted net income per diluted share increased 26.9% to $0.99.
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased 26.0% to $93.8 million and adjusted EBITDA margin increased 90 basis points to 13.8%.
  • Total cash and investments increased 30.3%, or $107.1 million, to $460.3 million. This included cash and cash equivalents of $231.2 million, short-term investments of $85.9 million, and long-term investments of $143.2 million.  

Fiscal 2025 Outlook   

The Company is raising its previously provided sales and earnings outlook for fiscal 2025. A comparison of the current and previous outlook figures is contained in the table below.

    
 Current Previous
Store Openings85  75 
Net sales$2.631 to $2.644 billion $2.579 to $2.599 billion
Comparable store sales increase3.0% to 3.5% 1.4% to 2.2%
Gross margin40.3% 40.0%
Operating income(1)$292 to $298 million $283 to $292 million
Adjusted net income (1)(2)(3)$233 to $237 million $225 to $232 million
Adjusted net income per diluted share(1)(2)(3)$3.76 to $3.84 $3.65 to $3.75
Annual effective tax rate(3)~ 25% ~ 25%
Diluted weighted average shares outstanding~ 62 million ~ 62 million
Capital expenditures$83 to $88 million $83 to $88 million
    
(1) Includes dark rent expenses of approximately $5 million, or $0.06 in adjusted net income per diluted share, related to the opening of stores where the leases were acquired through the bankruptcy process.
(2) Includes interest income of approximately $18 million. This assumes the potential for lower interest rates in fiscal 2025.
(3) Excludes the excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation, as the Company cannot predict such estimates without unreasonable effort.
    

Conference Call Information

A conference call to discuss second quarter fiscal 2025 financial results is scheduled for today, August 28, 2025, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the live conference call, please preregister here. Registrants will receive a confirmation with dial-in instructions. Interested parties can also listen to a live webcast or replay of the conference call by logging on to the Investor Relations section on the Company’s website at https://investors.ollies.com/. A replay of the conference call webcast will be available on the investor relations website for one year.

About Ollie’s        
Ollie’s is a leading off-price retailer of brand name household products. Since our founding in 1982, our mission has been to sell Good Stuff Cheap®. We do this through a flexible buying model that focuses on closeout merchandise and excess inventory from suppliers and manufacturers around the world. Our stores offer Real Brands! Real Bargains! ® in a treasure hunt environment at prices up to 70% below traditional retailers. As of August 2, 2025, we operated 613 stores in 34 states and growing! For more information, visit www.ollies.com.

Non-GAAP Reconciliation

The Company’s results are reported in this press release on a GAAP and as adjusted, non-GAAP basis. Adjusted net income (loss), adjusted net income (loss) per diluted share, and adjusted operating income (loss) are non-GAAP measures, and are not intended to replace GAAP financial information, and may be different from non-GAAP measures reported by other companies. The Company believes the income and expense items excluded as non-GAAP adjustments are not reflective of the performance of its core business, and that providing this supplemental disclosure to investors will facilitate comparisons of the past and present performance of its core business.

Please refer to the “Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures” table included in this press release, which sets forth the non-GAAP operating adjustments for the 13-week and 26-week periods ended August 2, 2025 and August 3, 2024.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, which includes but is not limited to statements regarding industry trends, value creation, customer trends, new stores, distribution centers, and various financial outlook figures, including new store openings, net sales, comparable store sales, gross margin, SG&A, operating income, net income, adjusted net income, adjusted net income per diluted share, effective tax rate, diluted weighted average shares outstanding and capital expenditures. All forward-looking statements are subject to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, are subject to the finalization of the Company’s quarterly financial and accounting procedures, and may be affected by certain risks and uncertainties, any one, or a combination, of which could materially affect the results of the Company’s operations. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by or are associated with such words as “could”, “may”, “might”, “will,” “likely”, “anticipates”, “intends”, “plans”, “believes”, “estimates”, “expects”, “continues”, “projects”, “forecasts”, and similar terminology. Actual results could vary materially from the expectations reflected in these statements. As with any business, all phases of our operations are subject to factors outside of our control. These factors include, without limitation, the impact of the recent tariff announcements and the corresponding macroeconomic pressures and those factors discussed in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Reports or Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements made by or on behalf of the Company are based on knowledge of its business and the environment in which it operates, but because of the factors listed above, actual results could differ materially from those reflected by any forward-looking statements. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements made are qualified by these cautionary statements and those contained in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. There can be no assurance that the results or developments anticipated by the Company will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences to or effects on the Company or its business and operations. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. The Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

Investor Contact

John Rouleau
Managing Director of Corporate Communication & Business Development
JRouleau@ollies.us

Media Contact

Tom Kuypers
Senior Vice President – Marketing & Advertising
717-657-2300
tkuypers@ollies.us

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(In thousands except for per share amounts)

  Thirteen weeks ended Twenty-six weeks ended
  August 2, August 3, August 2, August 3,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net sales $679,556  $578,375  $1,256,323  $1,087,193 
Cost of sales  408,218   359,344   747,954   658,804 
Gross profit  271,338   219,031   508,369   428,389 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  175,476   145,673   340,308   288,092 
Depreciation and amortization expenses  9,916   8,004   19,273   15,720 
Pre-opening expenses  8,972   4,595   15,628   7,321 
Operating income  76,974   60,759   133,160   117,256 
Interest income, net  (4,534)  (3,928)  (9,322)  (8,229)
Income before income taxes  81,508   64,687   142,482   125,485 
Income tax expense  20,198   15,705   33,612   30,161 
Net income $61,310  $48,982  $108,870  $95,324 
Earnings per common share:        
Basic $1.00  $0.80  $1.77  $1.55 
Diluted $0.99  $0.79  $1.76  $1.54 
Weighted average common shares outstanding:        
Basic  61,340   61,313   61,342   61,347 
Diluted  61,796   61,721   61,806   61,731 
         
Percentage of net sales:        
Net sales  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%  100.0%
Cost of sales  60.1   62.1   59.5   60.6 
Gross profit  39.9   37.9   40.5   39.4 
Selling, general and administrative expenses  25.8   25.2   27.1   26.5 
Depreciation and amortization expenses  1.5   1.4   1.5   1.4 
Pre-opening expenses  1.3   0.8   1.2   0.7 
Operating income  11.3   10.5   10.6   10.8 
Interest income, net  (0.7)  (0.7)  (0.7)  (0.8)
Income before income taxes  12.0   11.2   11.3   11.6 
Income tax expense  3.0   2.7   2.7   2.8 
Net income  9.0%  8.5%  8.7%  8.8%
         
Components may not add to totals due to rounding.        
         

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(In thousands)

  August 2, August 3,
Assets  2025   2024 
Current assets:    
Cash and cash equivalents $231,163  $170,600 
Short-term investments  85,893   182,544 
Inventories  637,236   531,286 
Accounts receivable  1,810   1,187 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets  11,716   9,813 
Total current assets  967,818   895,430 
Property and equipment, net  360,836   307,163 
Operating lease right-of-use assets  652,341   494,169 
Goodwill  444,850   444,850 
Trade name  230,559   230,559 
Long-term investments  143,206   - 
Other assets  2,242   2,122 
Total assets $2,801,852  $2,374,293 
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity    
Current liabilities:    
Current portion of long-term debt $518  $589 
Accounts payable  165,629   129,824 
Income taxes payable  129   - 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities  103,122   87,476 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities  98,968   79,952 
Total current liabilities  368,366   297,841 
Long-term debt  912   984 
Deferred income taxes  85,640   72,803 
Long-term portion of operating lease liabilities  561,024   411,994 
Total liabilities  1,015,942   783,622 
Stockholders’ equity:    
Common stock  68   67 
Additional paid-in capital  745,636   713,509 
Retained earnings  1,476,583   1,263,275 
Treasury - common stock  (436,377)  (386,180)
Total stockholders’ equity  1,785,910   1,590,671 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $2,801,852  $2,374,293 
     

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (unaudited)
(In thousands)

  Thirteen weeks ended Twenty-six weeks ended
  August 2, August 3, August 2, August 3,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net cash provided by operating activities $80,712  $43,875  $109,414  $84,059 
Net cash used in investing activities  (39,744)  (90,883)  (58,010)  (159,398)
Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities  (8,823)  5,358   (25,364)  (20,323)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents  32,145   (41,650)  26,040   (95,662)
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period  199,018   212,250   205,123   266,262 
Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $231,163  $170,600  $231,163  $170,600 
         

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.
Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures (unaudited)
(In thousands except for per share amounts)

  Thirteen weeks Ended Twenty-six weeks ended
  August 2, August 3, August 2, August 3,
   2025   2024   2025   2024 
Net income $61,310  $48,982  $108,870  $95,324 
Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation(1) (425)  (756)  (1,912)  (1,888)
Adjusted net income $60,885  $48,226  $106,958  $93,436 
         
Net income per diluted share $0.99  $0.79  $1.76  $1.54 
Adjustments as noted above, per dilutive share:        
Excess tax benefits related to stock-based compensation(1)  (0.01)  (0.01)  (0.03)  (0.03)
Adjusted net income per diluted share $0.99  $0.78  $1.73  $1.51 
         
Diluted weighted-average common shares outstanding  61,796   61,721   61,806   61,731 
         
Net income $61,310  $48,982  $108,870  $95,324 
Interest income, net  (4,534)  (3,928)  (9,322)  (8,229)
Depreciation and amortization expenses  13,452   10,039   26,261   19,824 
Income tax expense  20,198   15,705   33,612   30,161 
EBITDA  90,426   70,798   159,421   137,080 
Non-cash stock-based compensation expense  3,360   3,652   6,524   6,801 
Adjusted EBITDA $93,786  $74,450  $165,945  $143,881 
         
         
Components may not add to totals due to rounding.        
(1)Amount represents the impact from the recognition of excess tax benefits pursuant to Accounting Standards Update 2016-09, Stock Compensation
         

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc.
Key Statistics (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)

  Thirteen weeks ended
  August 2, August 3,
   2025   2024 
Number of stores - beginning of period  584   516 
Store openings  29   9 
Store closings  -   - 
Number of stores - end of period  613   525 
Yr/yr store growth  16.8%  8.9%
Comparable stores sales change  5.0%  5.8%
Comparable store count – end of period  510   475 
Total cash and investments(1) $460,262  $353,144 
Capital expenditures $26,416  $38,289 
Share repurchases $11,516  $6,428 
     
(1) Includes cash and cash equivalents, short-term investments, and long-term investments.

Recommended Reading