Dog-Walker.io Announces DOGWALK Token Pre-Sale and Global Community Giveaway with a $500,000 Prize Pool





LONDON, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dog-Walker.io today announced the launch of the pre-sale for its native DogWalkerToken (DWT). The project, which combines blockchain technology with the pet care industry, has already attracted early interest from institutional investors and industry partners. The first phase of the pre-sale opens today with tokens available at an introductory price.

A New Standard in Pet Care

The DOGWALK token serves as a utility asset within the Dog-Walker.io ecosystem. It enables payments between dog owners and walkers, supports staking, and unlocks loyalty programs. This is a serious project with real market potential — unlike many short-lived memecoins, DOGWALK is based on practical use cases and the rapidly growing pet care industry.

After community building and the launch of its mobile application, DOGWALK is planned for listings first on decentralized exchanges (DEX) and later on selected centralized exchanges (CEX).

“The pre-sale launch is a breakthrough step for us,” said James Barkley, Head of Communications – Dog-Walker.io. “Dog-Walker.io is not just another worthless memecoin. We are building an ecosystem that addresses the real needs of dog owners and professional walkers. Institutional and community interest gives us a strong foundation for further growth and exchange listings.”

Characteristics of DogWalkerToken (DWT)

The DOGWALK token sale model is based on a transparent, progressive structure of ten public rounds, in which the token price increases by 20% in each subsequent phase.

This approach:

rewards earlier investors,

builds natural purchasing pressure,

ensures the stability of the token valuation,

and supports smooth and sustainable capital acquisition.

Why Binance Smart Chain (BSC)?

DOGWALK tokens are issued on Binance Smart Chain (BSC). As one of the most mature and widely adopted Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) networks, BSC is an ideal choice for mass-adoption applications like DogWalkerToken. This ensures fast, low-cost, and globally accessible transactions for investors.

Security and Audit

Dog-Walker.io emphasizes professionalism and transparency. The DOGWALK token has successfully passed an independent audit conducted by SolidProof, which confirmed a high level of security and no critical vulnerabilities.

Community Power Giveaway – $500,000 in DOGWALK Tokens

To celebrate the pre-sale launch, Dog-Walker.io is hosting a global community contest with a prize pool of $500,000 in DOGWALK tokens.

Participation Rules:

Join the official Dog-Walker.io community channels (Telegram, Instagram).

Purchase at least $100 worth of DOGWALK tokens.

Enter the prize draw — the more active you are in the community, the higher your chances of winning.

Prize Distribution:

5 grand prizes of $20,000 in DOGWALK each – for the most active participants,

20 prizes of $10,000 in DOGWALK each – drawn among all verified participants,

50 prizes of $2,000 in DOGWALK each – additional rewards for the community,

$100,000 in DOGWALK distributed through flash giveaways during AMAs, quizzes, and live events on Telegram and Instagram.

All prizes will be distributed after the completion of all ten pre-sale rounds, further aligning the contest with the long-term success of the project.

Support and Future Plans

Dog-Walker.io is developing partnerships with animal welfare organizations and technology companies. Future stages include NFT-based loyalty programs and gamification features integrated into the mobile application.

About Dog-Walker.io

Dog-Walker.io is a global platform connecting dog owners with professional walkers through blockchain technology. With the DOGWALK token, users gain access to transparent payments, staking, and unique reward mechanisms that create a new standard in the pet care industry.

Media Contact:

James Barkley

Head of Communications – Dog-Walker.io

office@dog-walker.co

