Introducing ECP Engage: Marketing services tailored exclusively for optometry practices

Toronto, Aug. 28, 2025 -- Marketing plays a crucial role in growing an eye care practice and supporting patients. Today, digital-first PR firm Anamorphiq is launching a new service designed to help. ECP Engage is a suite of marketing services tailored specifically for optometry clinics – giving eye care providers (ECPs) access to an experienced team of marketing experts.

“ECPs are focused on delivering excellent care. We’re focused on helping more patients discover it,” said William Doern, CEO, Anamorphiq. “Our team specializes in marketing for optometry practices. We offer a full suite of services designed to help ECPs bring in new patients, showcase their expertise, and strengthen the patient relationships that drive long-term growth.”

The ECP Engage approach is practical, strategic, customized for each practice, and rooted in experience in the eye care sector. Services include:

Social Media Marketing & Communications: Build a trustworthy presence on platforms like Instagram and Facebook with educational content, practice news, and engaging visuals.

Digital Advertising: Run targeted ads on Google and social platforms to reach patients in the local area who are actively looking for eyecare.

Reputation & Reviews Management: Protect and strengthen the practice’s online reputation with review monitoring and professional responses to online comments.

Email Marketing: Keep patients engaged with automated reminders, recalls, and newsletters, without adding work for the practice’s front desk.

Website Maintenance & Management: Maintain a fast, secure, and accessible website that helps patients find the practice, understand its services, and book appointments.

ECP Engage is led by marketing and communications experts with years of experience in the eyecare industry. That means they know the language of eyecare, the challenges ECPs face, and how to communicate value in a way that patients - and search engines - understand.

“No longer do ECPs need to manage their marketing on their own,” says Doern. “We’re here to support them with cost-effective tools and strategies tailored to the unique needs of their optometry practice. Our goal is for our customized services to make a practical impact on their bottom line.”

To learn more about ECP Engage, visit https://ecpengage.com.

About Anamorphiq

Anamorphiq helps brands and people connect through digital-first public relations, marketing and creative communications. Led by experienced senior practitioners who have helped hundreds of companies and organizations reach their communications goals, everything we do is grounded in proven knowledge and best practices. Our philosophy is simple: Challenge convention. Find us at https://www.anamorphiq.com/.