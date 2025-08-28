Nespresso & The Weeknd Expand Their Coffee Collection with New Product Launches

Nespresso | Samra Origins by The Weeknd – where coffee meets artistry. Elevate your coffee experience with the all-new Vertuo Pop+ by Samra Origins.

MONTREAL, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nespresso is thrilled to unveil the rollout of its latest coffee machines as it continues its collaboration with Samra Origins, the artisanal coffee brand co-branded with the legendary Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye. This collection introduces fresh products that will enhance the coffee experience in Canada. Blending Nespresso’s coffee expertise with The Weeknd’s unique artistry, together they have created two new Vertuo Pop+ machines featuring the collection’s logo, celebrating the everyday magic that coffee brings.

The collaboration epitomizes one thing: coffee as more than a drink, but as a shared experience with loved ones – one that sparks conversation and creativity. Drawing from The Weeknd’s roots, Samra Origins is a love letter to his mother, Samra, whose unwavering support has always shaped his path and inspired his artistry. The partnership with Nespresso celebrates the beauty of everyday coffee rituals and the authentic connections forged through these intimate moments. Together, Nespresso and Samra Origins spotlight coffee as a creative catalyst, taking you beyond the cup to inspire art, music, and culture.

“Growing up, coffee was a deeply meaningful ritual. That connection inspired my own journey—and starting a coffee company felt natural. I admire Nespresso’s integrity, care for high quality coffee and design, and their global reach aligns with how I approach my own work. That’s why this partnership made perfect sense.” – Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye

“At Nespresso, we believe coffee and music have the power to transcend boundaries, bring people together and inspire new connections. Working alongside Abel and Samra Origins has allowed us to blend our dedication to exceptional flavour with his visionary artistry. This collaboration is a celebration of how coffee and creativity can enrich lives, and we are proud to welcome Abel and his fans to the Nespresso family.” – Philipp Navratil, CEO, Nespresso

Nespresso first announced the partnership in Spring 2025, along with its sponsorship of The Weeknd’s North American ‘After Hours Til Dawn’ tour. The collection features the Nespresso | Samra Origins Togetherness Blend, exclusive tumbler and travel mug, brought to life with signature branding and an elevated colour scheme. The new drops include the limited-edition branded Vertuo Pop+ machines. The Vertuo Pop+ by Samra Origins Yellow machine will debut exclusively on Amazon on September 6th and the Vertuo Pop+ by Samra Origins Green machine will be available in Nespresso boutiques and on nespresso.ca on September 23rd.



About Nestlé Nespresso SA

Nestlé Nespresso SA is a pioneer and is widely regarded as one of the top references in the field of high-quality portioned coffee. The company works with more than 168,550 farmers in 18 countries through its AAA Sustainable Quality™ Program to embed sustainability practices on farms and the surrounding landscapes. Launched in 2003 in collaboration with the NGO Rainforest Alliance, the program helps to improve the yield and quality of harvests, ensuring a sustainable supply of high-quality coffee and improving livelihoods of farmers and their communities.

In 2022, Nespresso achieved B Corp™ certification – joining an international movement of over 9,700 purpose-led businesses that meet B Corp’s high standards of social and environmental responsibility and transparency.

Headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, Nespresso operates in 96 markets and has over 14'000 employees. In 2024, it operated a global retail network of 818 boutiques. For more information, visit the Nespresso corporate website: www.nestle-nespresso.com .

About The Weeknd

Filtering R&B and pop through an ambitious widescreen lens, The Weeknd is one of the most compelling artists of the 21st century. End January this year he officially released his highly anticipated studio album, Hurry Up Tomorrow via XO / Republic Records. The new album follows a record breaking 2024, during which The Weeknd became the first artist in history to have 27 songs with over 1 billion streams each on Spotify. Hurry Up Tomorrow serves as the final and most personal chapter of the diamond-certified artist’s acclaimed trilogy series following After Hours (2020) and Dawn FM (2022).

