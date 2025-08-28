Guident Achieves ISO/IEC 27001:2022 Certification, Strengthening Commitment to Cybersecurity and Data Protection

Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Guident, a leader in advanced teleoperation and remote monitoring solutions for autonomous vehicles and devices, today announced that it has achieved ISO/IEC 27001:2022 certification, the world’s premier standard for information security management.

Guident's Remote Monitoring and Control Center



This achievement confirms that Guident has established and maintains a comprehensive Information Security Management System (ISMS) that safeguards critical assets, technologies, and processes across the organization. By embedding security practices throughout the company, Guident ensures its operations are managed under rigorous, internationally recognized standards.

“This accomplishment reflects Guident’s top-down commitment to embedding security into our strategy and governance,” said Dr. Gabriel Castaneda, VP of AI and Research and Information Security Management Leader (ISML). “Integrating this standard into our business model ensures that every technology decision and operational process is aligned with international best practices.”

“Implementing the ISO/IEC 27001:2022 standard gave us the opportunity to move from ad-hoc security measures to a structured system of record,” said Christopher Romig, Lead Implementer of the ISMS at Guident. “By institutionalizing risk reduction, vulnerability management, and incident response, we’ve built a culture of accountability that will continue to evolve with emerging threats.”

For clients and partners, this milestone reinforces trust and assurance by ensuring information is managed under globally recognized security controls. It strengthens resilience with proactive risk reduction, robust incident response, and business continuity measures, while also supporting compliance with evolving cybersecurity and safety requirements. Guident will continue to mature its ISMS through annual audits, management reviews, and continuous improvement initiatives, ensuring that its security posture evolves with emerging threats and regulatory expectations.

About Guident

Guident brings cutting-edge technology to market to enhance the safety, efficiency, and functionality of autonomous vehicles and ground-based surveillance and inspection robots. Utilizing proprietary IP and software applications, Guident offers advanced solutions for remote monitor and control. To learn more about Guident’s certified security framework and teleoperation solutions, visit www.guident.com.

For more information or media inquiries, please contact:



Guident via Skyline Corporate Communications Group

Scott Powell

scott@skylineccg.com



Attachment