LifeMD to Participate in Three Investor Conferences During September

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeMD, Inc. (Nasdaq: LFMD), a leading provider of virtual primary care services, today announced that management will be participating in the following investor conferences during the month of September:

Cantor Fitzgerald Global Healthcare Conference, September 3-5 at the New York Marriott Marquis . Management will participate in a fireside chat on Wednesday, September 3 rd at 8:35 a.m. Eastern time and will be available for one-on-one meetings with investors.



H.C. Wainwright 27 th Annual Global Investment Conference, September 8-10 at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel. LifeMD's virtual corporate presentation will be available on demand beginning Friday September 5 th to conference participants. Management will hold one-on-one meetings with investors throughout the conference.



Lake Street Capital Markets 9th Annual Best Ideas Growth Conference, September 11 at The Yale Club of New York City. Management will be holding one-on-one meetings with investors.



About LifeMD, Inc.

LifeMD® is a leading provider of virtual primary care. LifeMD offers telemedicine, access to laboratory and pharmacy services, and specialized treatment across more than 200 conditions, including primary care, men’s and women’s health, weight management, and hormone therapy. The Company leverages a vertically integrated, proprietary digital care platform, a 50-state affiliated medical group, a state-of-the-art affiliated pharmacy, and a U.S.-based patient care center to increase access to high-quality and affordable care. For more information, please visit LifeMD.com .

Investor Contact

Marc Benathen, Chief Financial Officer

marc@lifemd.com

Media Contact

Jessica Friedeman, Chief Marketing and Product Officer

press@lifemd.com