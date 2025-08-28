Enphase Energy Announces Availability of Software to Expand IQ7 Solar Systems with IQ8 Microinverters in More Global Markets

FREMONT, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENPH), a global energy technology company and the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems, today announced the availability of new software that enables homeowners with existing legacy IQ7™ Microinverter-based systems to expand their solar capacity using IQ8™ Microinverters. This software is now available in Australia, India, South Africa, and the Philippines, following its successful launch earlier this year across North America, Europe, and other key markets.

With over one million homes worldwide using IQ7™ Microinverters, many homeowners are now looking to expand their systems to reduce energy costs and boost energy independence. Enphase’s new software enables solar installers to upgrade these systems with IQ8™ Microinverters, built for high-powered solar panels, while using the existing IQ™ Gateway.

“More homeowners in India are asking how to make the most of their solar investment, and this software offers a smart, flexible way to do that,” said Prabhakar K N, founder and director at Uniq Renewable Energy Pvt Ltd, an installer of Enphase products in India. “Enphase’s upgrade pathway with IQ8 Microinverters helps us deliver more value while maintaining the reliability our customers count on.”

“This new solution is incredibly valuable in South Africa, where rising energy demand meets growing interest in clean solar energy,” said John Chirwa, technical director at Smart Energy Group, an installer of Enphase products in South Africa. “We can now efficiently and cost-effectively integrate the latest microinverter technology into existing systems.”

“Solar adoption is accelerating in the Philippines, and homeowners want solutions that are simple, effective, and future-ready,” said Charlie Ayco, president of WeGen Distributed Energy, an installer of Enphase products in the Philippines. “Enphase’s pathway to upgrade with IQ8 Microinverters makes it easier to expand solar systems and potentially increase long-term savings without starting from scratch.”

The latest software update also enables Australian homeowners with existing IQ7 systems to integrate IQ8 Microinverters and add compatible energy storage to further enhance system resilience. With this upgrade and appropriate configuration, systems can seamlessly generate, store, and supply power during grid interruptions – supporting increased self-consumption, backup capability, and long-term energy independence.

“Enphase’s new expansion capability with IQ8 Microinverters and batteries is great for our customers seeking to enhance their energy savings and reduce their carbon footprint,” said Glenn Rawlins, director at SolarBC, an installer of Enphase products in Australia. “It gives our customers a clear, efficient pathway to easily scale their solar as their energy use grows – without needing a complete system overhaul.”

“We’re committed to making it easier for homeowners globally to get more value from their solar systems,” said Aaron Gordon, senior vice president and general manager of the systems business unit at Enphase Energy. “With this new upgrade software, we’re giving installers a powerful tool to meet growing customer demand for energy independence, while driving growth for their businesses.”

Enphase’s software-defined energy systems are intended to help homeowners expand and optimize their solar investments over time. For more information about adding IQ8 Microinverters to IQ7 systems, visit the regional websites for Australia, India, South Africa, and the Philippines. Enphase expects to continue expanding this capability into more markets in the coming year.

About Enphase Energy, Inc.

Enphase Energy, a global energy technology company based in Fremont, CA, is the world's leading supplier of microinverter-based solar and battery systems that enable people to harness the sun to make, use, save, and sell their own power – and control it all with a smart mobile app. The company revolutionized the solar industry with its microinverter-based technology and builds all-in-one solar, battery, and software solutions. Enphase has shipped approximately 83.1 million microinverters, and more than 4.9 million Enphase-based systems have been deployed in over 160 countries. For more information, visit https://enphase.com/ .

©2025 Enphase Energy, Inc. All rights reserved. Enphase Energy, Enphase, the “e” logo, IQ, and certain other marks listed at https://enphase.com/trademark-usage-guidelines are trademarks or service marks of Enphase Energy, Inc. in the U.S. and other countries. Other names are for informational purposes and may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including statements related to the expected capabilities and performance of Enphase Energy’s technology and products, including safety, quality, and reliability; and the ability of homeowners to scale and optimize their solar investments over time. These forward-looking statements are based on Enphase Energy’s current expectations and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those contemplated by these forward-looking statements as a result of such risks and uncertainties including those risks described in more detail in Enphase Energy’s most recently filed Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q, Annual Report on Form 10-K, and other documents filed by Enphase Energy from time to time with the SEC. Enphase Energy undertakes no duty or obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release as a result of new information, future events or changes in its expectations, except as required by law.

