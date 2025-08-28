Announcing the 2025 Fortune Best Small and Medium Workplaces

Oakland, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Great Place To Work® and Fortune have revealed the 2025 Fortune Best Small Workplaces™ and Fortune Best Medium Workplaces™ lists.

Companies make these lists by outperforming their peers, building high levels of trust that drive higher levels of productivity, engagement, and business performance.

“Small- and medium-sized businesses can compete with anyone for talent when they build an irresistible culture,” says Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place To Work. “These companies make the most of their strategic advantages as smaller organizations, ensuring every employee feels recognized for their contributions and rewarded with their fair share of the benefits of success.”

For companies that made the list, nine in 10 employees said they wanted to stay with the company long-term, compared to just two-thirds of employees at a typical workplace of a similar size. Winning companies also had more employees who reported giving extra effort on the job — 98% for small and 95% for medium-sized companies, compared to 60% and 62% for typical workplaces of the same sizes.

Both lists are highly competitive and based on validated annual survey data from over 1.3 million U.S. employees. Survey responses reflect a comprehensive picture of employees’ experiences. Honorees were selected based on their ability to offer a positive employee experience regardless of job, role, work status, or other demographic identifier.

Companies with 10 to 99 U.S. employees that earn Great Place To Work Certification™ are eligible for the Best Small Workplaces. Certified companies with 100 to 999 employees compete for the Best Medium Workplaces list.

Here are the top companies on this year’s lists:

About the Fortune Best Small Workplaces List

Great Place To Work selected the 2025 Fortune Best Small Workplaces List by surveying companies employing 8.4 million people in the U.S., with 1.3 million confidential responses received. Of those, nearly 32,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible for the Best Small Workplaces list, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company scores are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index™ Survey. Read the full methodology.

About the Fortune Best Medium Workplaces List

Great Place To Work selected the Fortune Best Medium Workplaces List by surveying companies employing 8.4 million people in the U.S., with 1.3 million confidential responses received. Of those, more than 228,000 responses were received from employees at companies eligible for the Best Medium Workplaces list, and this ranking is based on that feedback. Company scores are derived from 60 employee experience questions within the Great Place To Work Trust Index Survey. Read the full methodology.

