Entera Bio to Unveil Clinical and Non-Clinical Data Across 3 Oral Peptide Programs at Upcoming September Conferences

Osteoporosis Program: Phase 2 analysis exploring the dual actions of oral PTH(1-34) tablet treatment, EB613 on trabecular and cortical bone, and Next-Gen EB613 PK/PD data slated for oral and poster presentations at ASBMR

Short Bowel Syndome and Rare GI Disorders: PK/PD of oral GLP-2 tablet candidate poster presentation at ESPEN

JERUSALEM, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Entera Bio Ltd. (NASDAQ: ENTX), a leader in the development of oral peptides and proteins replacement therapies, today announced that the Company will present data across three key programs during September 2025. Details on the presentations are available below:

American Society for Bone and Mineral Research (ASBMR) 2025 Annual Meeting:

Oral Presentation – Dr. Rachel B. Wagman

Title: Effects of EB613 Tablets [Oral PTH(1-34)] on Trabecular and Cortical Bone Using 3D-DXA: Results from Phase 2 Study (1014 )

) Time: Friday, September 5, 2025, 11:45 AM

Location: General Session Room, 6BC (6th Floor, Seattle Convention Center)



EB613 is being developed as the first, once-daily oral anabolic (bone forming) tablet treatment for postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. A placebo-controlled Phase 2 study in 161 post-menopausal women produced a rapid onset of action with increases in BMD at both cortical bone (femoral neck and hip region) and cancellous bone (spine). Based on a July 2025 alignment with FDA, Entera is planning a global Phase 3 registration study of EB613 in women with osteoporosis.

Poster Presentation – Next-Gen EB613

Title: Advancing Oral Anabolic Treatments for Osteoporosis: Pre-Clinical Data for Next-Gen EB613 Tablet Utilizing N-Tab™ Proprietary Technology (581)

Time: Sunday, September 7, 2025, 2:00 PM - 3:30 PM

Location: Discovery Hall, Hall 4B (4th Floor, Seattle Convention Center)



47th European Society for Clinical Nutrition & Metabolism (ESPEN) Congress

Poster Presentation - GLP-2 Short Bowel Syndrome:

Title: A First-in-Class Oral GLP-2 Analog for Treatment of Short Bowel Syndrome

Time: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 3:30 PM - 4:00 PM

The oral GLP-2 tablet program combines a proprietary long acting GLP-2 agonist developed by OPKO Health with Entera's proprietary N-Tab™ technology for patients suffering from short bowel syndrome and additional disorders involving gastrointestinal mucosal inflammation and nutrient malabsorption. Currently, the only approved GLP-2 agonist requires daily subcutaneous injections.

H.C. Wainwright Conference

Entera’s Chief Executive Officer Miranda Toledano will present at the H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference. The virtual presentation will be available on Friday, September 5, 2025 at 7:00 AM ET at:

https://journey.ct.events/view/0f59c59b-da4e-4dc2-a865-4f1883eca26f

About Entera Bio

Entera is a clinical stage company focused on developing oral peptide and protein replacement therapies for significant unmet medical needs where an oral tablet form holds the potential to transform the standard of care. The Company leverages on a disruptive and proprietary technology platform (N-Tab™) and a pipeline of first-in-class oral peptide programs targeting PTH(1-34), GLP-1 and GLP-2. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, EB613 (oral PTH(1-34)teriparatide), is being developed as the first oral, osteoanabolic (bone building) once-daily tablet treatment for post-menopausal women with low BMD and high-risk osteoporosis. A placebo controlled, dose ranging Phase 2 study of EB613 tablets (n= 161) met primary (PD/bone turnover biomarker) and secondary endpoints (BMD). Entera is preparing to initiate a Phase 3 registrational study for EB613 with alignment from FDA on the use of BMD as its primary endpoint. The EB612 program is being developed as the first oral PTH(1-34) tablet peptide replacement therapy for hypoparathyroidism. Entera is also developing the first oral oxyntomodulin, a dual targeted GLP1/glucagon peptide, in tablet form for the treatment of obesity; and first oral GLP-2 peptide tablet as an injection-free alternative for patients suffering from rare malabsorption conditions such as short bowel syndrome in collaboration with OPKO Health. For more information on Entera Bio, visit www.enterabio.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

