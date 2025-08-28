Akebia Therapeutics to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Akebia Therapeutics ® , Inc. (Nasdaq: AKBA), a biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease, today announced that its executives will participate in two investor conferences in September: Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference on September 3-5, 2025 in Boston and H.C. Wainwright 27th Annual Global Investment Conference on September 8-10, 2025 in New York.

Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Erik Ostrowski, Chief Financial and Chief Business Officer, and Nik Grund, Chief Commercial Officer, will present on Thursday, September 4 at 8:00 AM EDT.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference

Mr. Ostrowski and Mr. Grund will participate in a fireside chat on Monday, September 8 at 12:00 PM EDT.

A webcast of each presentation can be accessed through the “Investors” section of Akebia’s website at https://ir.akebia.com following the conferences.

About Akebia Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is a fully integrated biopharmaceutical company with the purpose to better the lives of people impacted by kidney disease. Akebia was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit our website at www.akebia.com, which does not form a part of this release.

