Solpump Announces Launch of New Decentralised Crypto Casino Built on the Solana Blockchain

Solpump (Solpump.com) is excited to announce the launch of its decentralised crypto casino built on the Solana blockchain, designed for players who want a fast, transparent, and native Web3 gaming experience. Every bet, payout, and line of code runs on-chain, removing the need for centralised systems or custodial wallets.



Security and fairness are central to the platform’s design. Built in Rust on Solana and utilizing React for the front end, it integrates with trusted wallet providers and executes all actions directly from the player’s wallet. There are no servers behind closed doors controlling results—everything is verifiable on-chain.



“The project was launched to address the lack of true decentralisation in many crypto casinos, which often combine wallet integration with traditional Web2 backends,” said a spokesperson for the platform. “We aim to combine speed, fairness, and fun in one environment, without hidden odds or delays to make Solpump the best solana casino website.”



At Solpump, players connect directly with supported wallets, such as Phantom and Backpack, maintaining full control over their funds and enjoying instant game resolution. The platform’s foundation is built on complete transparency, with open-source smart contracts audited by Certik and provably fair randomness used to determine results.



Its current games include Crash and Coinflip, all powered by Solana smart contracts, and more titles are in development based on community feedback. Using Solana’s high throughput and low fees ensures that games settle almost instantly, even with high volumes of transactions.



The team consists of 12 contributors, including three full-time members with backgrounds in DeFi engineering, UX design, and Web3 community growth, all with experience in delivering products used by thousands.



The community is an active part of Solpump’s development. Players can take part in giveaways, referral contests, and a leaderboard that rewards top users, with future plans for a $PUMP token that will give the core community a share in the platform’s growth. While the token and DAO have not yet launched, the groundwork is already being laid for a model where players directly benefit from the platform’s success.



Solpump invites players interested in exploring a fast, transparent, and native Web3 gaming experience to visit the website today.



