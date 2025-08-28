Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Size Expected to Achieve USD 13.34 Bn by 2034 Opportunity Fueled by Aging Population and Innovative Therapies

Ottawa, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global parkinson’s disease therapeutics market size is expected to achieve USD 13.34 billion by 2034, increasing from USD 6.59 billion in 2024. In terms of CAGR, the market is poised to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.39% from 2025 to 2034.

Note: This report is readily available for immediate delivery. We can review it with you in a meeting to ensure data reliability and quality for decision-making.



Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Overview

Parkinson’s disease (PD) therapeutics are treatments used to treat and manage symptoms of PD. The key therapy for PD is dopamine replacement therapy using medications like carbidopa and levodopa. The medications like COMT inhibitors, dopamine agonists, and MAO-B inhibitors are widely used to treat PD. The surgical procedures, like lesioning and deep-brain stimulation, are used to control motor symptoms.

The common symptoms of parkinson’s include stiffness in muscles, postural instability, tremor, bradykinesia, autonomic problems, sleep issues, sensory changes, and pain. The disease creates a dopamine deficiency and is a neurodegenerative disorder. The supportive therapies like occupational therapy, healthy diet, physical therapy, aerobic exercise, and speech therapy help to manage PD conditions.

Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Highlights:

In terms of revenue, the worldwide parkinson’s disease therapeutics market is projected to reach over USD 7.49 billion in 2024.

It is projected to reach USD 12.35 billion by 2033.

The market is expected to expand at a strong CAGR of 7.39% from 2025 to 2034.

North America accounted for the highest market share of 34.60% in 2024.

Europe is growing at the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2034.

By drug class, the levodopa/carbidopa segment held the major market share of 50.93% in 2024.

By drug class, the COMT inhibitors segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By route of administration, the oral segment accounted for the biggest market share of 63.18% in 2024.

By patient, the adult segment held the largest market share of 84.89% in 2024.



Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Size Analysis (USD Million) 2021 to 2023

Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Size Analysis (USD Million) By Drug Class 2021 to 2023



Drug Class 2021 2022 2023 Levodopa/Carbidopa 2,800.4 2,969.3 3,152.8 Dopamine Agonist 730.0 768.8 810.7 Adenosine A2A Antagonist 187.5 200.2 214.0 COMT Inhibitors 242.0 262.8 285.6 MAO-B Inhibitors 732.1 764.6 799.5 Glutamate Antagonist 267.4 289.1 312.9 Others 531.4 571.4 615.1



Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Size Analysis (USD Million) By Route of Administration 2021 to 2023



Route of Administration 2021 2022 2023 Oral 3,569.1 3,733.9 3,911.0 Subcutaneous 362.9 390.9 421.6 Transdermal 541.2 575.9 613.7 Others 1,017.9 1,125.5 1,244.3



Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Size Analysis (USD Million) By Route of Administration 2021 to 2023



Patient 2021 2022 2023 Adult 4,628.1 4,928.1 5,254.9 Pediatric 862.9 898.1 935.7



Top Therapeutics for Parkinson’s Disease



Drugs Route Formulation Levodopa Oral Tablets/Capsules Dopamine Agonists Subcutaneous Injection Tablets

Injectable Solutions MAO-B Inhibitors (Safinamide, Selegiline, and Rasagiline) Oral

Transdermal Pathes Tablets/Capsules COMT Inhibitors (Tolcapone, Entacapone, opicapone) Oral Tablets/Capsules



Who are the Leading Exporters of Levodopa?



Country Export India 3270 Shipments Turkey 156 Shipments United States 105 Shipments

(Source: https://www.volza.com/p/levodopa/export/export-from-india/)

Emerging Market Trends in Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics:

Innovative Drug–Device Combinations

New medication-device hybrids are entering the market, enabling continuous delivery of treatments like apomorphine through wearable systems—offering greater convenience and symptom control.

Advances in Long-Acting Infusion Therapies

Subcutaneous and infusion-based therapies now provide 24-hour control of motor fluctuations, significantly reducing "off episodes" and improving patient quality of life.

Selective Dopamine Receptor Agonists

Drugs targeting specific dopamine receptors (e.g., D1/D5) are showing promising Phase III results, offering potentially better outcomes with fewer side effects.

Precision Medicine & Patient-Centric Approaches

Customizing treatments based on genetic profiles is gaining traction, enhancing therapeutic efficacy and minimizing adverse effects.

Case Study: Supernus Pharmaceuticals’ ONAPGO FDA Approval in 2025









In February 2025, Supernus Pharmaceuticals announced the FDA approval of ONAPGO, a subcutaneous apomorphine infusion device for adults with Parkinson’s disease. The device provides continuous 24-hour delivery of apomorphine, a dopamine agonist, designed to reduce motor fluctuations and “off episodes.”

Unlike traditional oral tablets, ONAPGO uses a small wearable pump system, offering patients a less invasive and more convenient way to stabilize symptoms throughout the day. This approval marked one of the first infusion-based apomorphine treatments available in the U.S., expanding therapeutic options for patients who do not respond well to oral medications alone.

The launch highlights a growing shift toward drug–device convergence in the Parkinson’s market, where infusion-based and wearable therapies are emerging as critical innovations. Analysts note that ONAPGO positions Supernus as a competitive player in advanced Parkinson’s care, with potential to influence prescribing patterns in the U.S. and expand access to patient-centric solutions.

Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Opportunity

Technological Advancements Unlock Market Opportunity

The ongoing technological advancements, like surgical innovations, remote monitoring, innovations in drug discovery & delivery, and gene therapy, help in the better management of symptoms and improve motor function. The developments like subcutaneous pump systems, focused ultrasound, and advanced deep-brain stimulation control parkinson’s symptoms.

The innovations in wearable devices, integration with mobile apps, development of telemedicine, and contactless sensors help in early diagnosis of parkinson’s disease. The focus on the utilization of AI in drug discovery and the manufacturing of nanomedicine supports the streamlining of the drugs. The growing technological advancements create an opportunity for the growth of parkinson’s disease therapeutics market.

Limitations and Challenges in the Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market

Growing Side Effects Limit Expansion of the Market

Despite several benefits of parkinson’s disease therapeutics, the growing side effects restrict the market growth. The therapeutics like levodopa and other causes side effects like dizziness, nausea, and loss of appetite. Some medications cause effects like sedation, fatigue, constipation, dry mouth, and blurred vision. The long-term use of medications like Levodopa causes side effects like dyskinesia, delusions, psychosis, and hallucinations.

Some therapeutic causes issues like compulsive behaviors, including hypersexuality, gambling, and shopping. The problems like swelling, fibrosis, memory problems, and cognitive impairment are caused due to the consumption of PD therapeutics. The growing side effects hamper the growth of the parkinson’s disease therapeutics market.

Scope of Market

Report Coverage Details Market Size in 2024 USD 6.59 Billion Market Size in 2025 USD 7.02 Billion Market Size in 2031 USD 10.62 Billion Market Size by 2034 USD 13.34 Billion Growth Rate 2025 to 2034 CAGR of 7.39% Leading Region in 2024 North America Fastest Growing Region Europe 2025 to 2034 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025 to 2034 Segments Covered Drug Class, Route of Administration, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Players Cerevel Therapeutics, Hallamshire Physiotherapy Ltd, Novartis AG, Olatec Therapeutics, Biotech Ltd, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc. (GSK), AbbVie, Inc., Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., H. Lundbeck A/S, Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC, Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Others.



Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Key Regional Analysis:

How Big is the U.S. Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market?

The U.S. parkinson’s disease therapeutics market size accounted for USD 2.28 billion in 2025 and is anticipated to reach approximately USD 4.25 billion by 2034, growing at a strong CAGR of 7.16% from 2025 to 2034.

North America dominated the parkinson’s disease therapeutics market in 2024. The aging population and growing prevalence of parkinson’s disease increase demand for therapeutics. The presence of advanced healthcare infrastructure and increasing investment in the discovery of new drugs help the market growth. The growing advancements in diagnostics and the increasing development of novel therapies increase the manufacturing of new therapeutics. The presence of key pharmaceutical companies like Accorda Therapeutics and AbbVie supports the overall growth of the market.

Europe is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of parkinson’s disease in the elderly population increases demand for therapeutics. The strong government support through funding and regulatory approval for new therapeutics helps market growth. The growing development of new treatments and growing patient awareness about the disease increase demand for parkinson’s disease therapeutics. The increasing adoption of novel therapies and growing healthcare expenditure support the overall growth of the market.

Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Segmentation Analysis:

Drug Class Analysis:

The levodopa/carbidopa segment dominated the parkinson’s disease therapeutics market in 2024. The increasing demand for a dopamine replacement agent increases the adoption of levodopa/carbidopa. The strong focus on managing primary motor symptoms increases the adoption of levodopa/carbidopa. The increasing demand for gold standard treatment and improvement in motor functions increases demand for levodopa/carbidopa. The availability of levodopa/carbidopa in diverse formulations like extended-release & oral drives the overall growth of the market.

The COMT inhibitors segment is the fastest-growing in the market during the forecast period. The growing motor fluctuations and focus on adjunctive therapy increase demand for COMT inhibitors. The strong focus on longer periods of controlling symptoms and easy administration increases demand for COMT inhibitors. The aging population and focus on controlling PD symptoms increase the adoption of COMT inhibitors. The increasing diagnosis of PD and the easy availability of COMT inhibitors support the overall growth of the market.

Route of Administration Analysis:

The oral segment held the largest revenue share in the parkinson’s disease therapeutics market in 2024. The growing preference for swallowing pills and the increasing efficacy of drugs increase the adoption of oral formulations. The availability of oral formulations in diverse formulations, like controlled-release capsules and immediate-release tablets, helps market growth. The ease of use and cost-effectiveness increase the adoption of oral formulations. The growing development of oral formulations and consumer preference for non-invasive methods drive the overall growth of the market.

The transdermal segment is experiencing the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The growing consumer focus on non-invasive procedures and consistency in drug delivery increases demand for transdermal formulations. The focus on reducing medication side effects and advancements in transdermal delivery help the market growth. The increasing prevalence of PD and the aging population increase the adoption of transdermal formulations, supporting the overall growth of the market.

Patient Analysis:

The adult segment dominated the parkinson’s disease therapeutics market in 2024. The aging population and increasing PD in the over-65 age group increase demand for PD therapeutics. The growing number of older adults and increasing awareness about Parkinson’s disease increase demand for therapeutics. The growing awareness about parkinson’s in older populations and focus on early diagnosis increases demand for PD therapeutics, driving the overall growth of the market.

The pediatric segment is growing in the market. The growing prevalence of PD in children under 6 years and the growth in the pediatric population increase demand for PD therapeutics. The growing risk of genetic mutations in the pediatric population increases the adoption of PD therapeutics. The growing innovations in the treatments and increasing awareness about PD in pediatric patients support the overall growth of the market.

Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Top Companies

The following key players dominate the Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market, shaping industry trends and holding significant market share.

Cerevel Therapeutics

Hallamshire Physiotherapy Ltd

Novartis AG

Olatec Therapeutics

Biotech Ltd

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Merck & Co., Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline plc. (GSK)

AbbVie, Inc.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc.

H. Lundbeck A/S

Amneal Pharmaceuticals LLC

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc.



Recent Developments:

In January 2024, AbbVie launched Produodopa for the treatment of parkinson’s disease in the European Union. The treatment is an around-the-clock infusion and helps to manage parkinson’s symptoms. (Source: https://www.indianpharmapost.com)



In February 2025, Supernus announced FDA approval of ONAPGO for parkinson’s disease. The subcutaneous apomorphine infusion device is available for adults in 98mg/20mL. (Source: https://www.globenewswire.com)

Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics Market Segments Covered in the Report

By Drug Class

Levodopa/Carbidopa

Dopamine Agonists

Adenosine A2A Antagonist

COMT Inhibitors

MAO-B Inhibitors

Glutamate Antagonist

Others



By Route of Administration

Oral

Subcutaneous

Transdermal

Others

By Patient

Adult

Pediatric

By Region

North America



U.S. Canada



Europe



Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway



Asia Pacific



China Japan India South Korea Thailand



Latin America



Brazil Mexico Argentina



Middle East & Africa



South Africa UAE Saudi Arabia Kuwait





Thank you for reading. You can also get individual chapter-wise sections or region-wise report versions, such as North America, Europe, or Asia Pacific.

