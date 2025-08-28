Oklahoma State University Becomes First Official Sportsmo Partner, Launching in Time for Season Opener Today

Dallas, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oklahoma State University has signed on as the first official partner university of Sportsmo , the newly launched fan-funded college sports app, just in time for the Cowboys’ season opener versus University of Tennessee-Martin at 6:30 p.m. today.

The partnership introduces a groundbreaking way for fans to connect with each other and directly support their favorite team in real time.

Under the agreement, Sportsmo will serve as OSU’s exclusive gamified, crowd-funding social network for charitable gifts to the university’s collegiate sports teams. OSU football will be gamified first, followed by its men’s and women’s basketball later. Other men’s and women’s sports will be added as data and software integrations become available.

Chad Weiberg, Director of Athletics at Oklahoma State University said, “Given the current landscape of college athletics and the recently finalized House vs NCAA settlement, athletic departments are required to think creatively to meet new budget demands. And fans deserve novel ways to connect with and support their favorite teams! We are excited to partner with Sportsmo and look forward to beginning our first season together starting today.”

OSU’s Athletic Department and the OSU Foundation will collaborate to market the app and the Sportsmo experience, maximizing donations to support Cowboy athletics. Importantly, Sportsmo donations carry the same credit and perks as gifts made directly to the school, including Foundation Recognition Credit and Posse Points. These points give donors access to coveted benefits such as better ticketing, improved parking, VIP event invitations, and more.

“Sportsmo’s gamified giving is envisioned to buoy college teams navigating this new NIL era, where every donated dollar matters. I am proud my alma mater, Oklahoma State University, signed on as Sportsmo’s first official partner school, and I can’t wait to see what the Pokes, their fans, and Sportsmo are able to do together,” said Chaitan Fahnestock, Founder and CEO of Sportsmo.

Fahnestock, a longtime Dallas entrepreneur and former president of professional services firm Riveron, designed Sportsmo to give passionate fans a tech-enabled, real-time way to financially support the teams they love that are navigating the pressures of this NIL era.

Sportsmo is the first app to reimagine fan engagement, turning game-day hype into gamified giving and impact. By combining live game stats, social media, gamification, and charitable giving, the app enables fans to donate micro-gifts on their team’s big plays, interact with and rally fellow fans, and support their teams directly all in one app.

Donations made through the app are tax-deductible and flow directly to university athletic departments through their foundations. Schools that partner with Sportsmo and promote it to their communities receive a higher share of proceeds—up to 87% per donation made to them. Other schools receive up to 77%.

Sportsmo's mission is to help make a difference for schools, so it is continually looking for more schools to partner with. Universities that wish to be a Sportsmo partner school should send an email via our Contact page, https://www.sportsmo.org/contact/.

Sportsmo officially launched on July 29, 2025, and is available for iOS and Android. For more information, follow Sportsmo on Bluesky, Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, TikTok, and X or www.sportsmo.org.

