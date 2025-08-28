Streamex (BSGM) to Participate in the 5th Annual Needham Virtual Crypto 1x1 Conference on September 4th

LOS ANGELES, CA & VANCOUVER, BC , Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BioSig Technologies, Inc. (“BioSig” or the “Company”), which recently merged with Streamex Exchange Corporation (“Streamex”) (NASDAQ: BSGM), a gold tokenization infrastructure company building the foundation for on-chain gold markets, today announced that it will participate in the 5th annual Needham Virtual Crypto 1x1 Conference on September 4th, 2025. BioSig and Streamex CEO, Henry McPhie and CIO, Mitch Williams will host one on one meetings with institutional investors at the conference.

About Streamex

Streamex is an RWA and gold tokenization company building Institutional grade infrastructure to bring the gold market on chain, enabled by a gold denominated treasury and tokenization technology powering the gold market of tomorrow.  Streamex is a wholly owned subsidiary of BioSig Technologies, Inc.

About BioSig Technolgies

BioSig Technologies, Inc. is a medical device technology company with an advanced digital signal processing technology platform, the PURE EP™ Platform that delivers insights to electrophysiologists for ablation treatments of cardiovascular arrhythmias.

 

            








        

            

                

                    
