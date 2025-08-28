Snail Games Advances Multi-Label Publishing Strategy with New Milestones, Events, and Upcoming Releases

CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, today highlighted a series of portfolio milestones across its publishing labels. These developments underscore the Company’s ability to activate across multiple platforms, genres, and industry events, reinforcing Snail’s ongoing strategy of broad market engagement and growth.

Snail Games alongside Studio Sirens released the updated ARK DevKit on Epic Games Store, empowering creators with the tools necessary to sustain and expand user-generated content following the launch of ARK: Aquatica DLC. With ARK: Survival Evolved selling approximately 1.2 million units in the second quarter of 2025 and reaching a peak DAU of over 258,000 , supporting a robust pipeline of community driven experiences aims to further strengthen the title’s ecosystem and extend its lifecycle even further.

Additionally, starting today, action-adventure rpg Robots at Midnight will debut on PlayStation. Known for its combat, immersive environments, and distinct difficulty modes, the title serves as an ideal entry point for players new to souls-like mechanics and is set to capture a broader audience through this new platform launch. To drive player adoption, Robots at Midnight will launch with a 30% promotional discount across PlayStation , Steam , and Xbox platforms.

At Gamescom 2025, Snail Games, in collaboration with Frozen Way, presented Honeycomb: The World Beyond , a survival sandbox title currently in development, with a hands-on demo for players and media. A new trailer also highlighted how NVIDIA technology is being utilized to enhance gameplay and performance. In addition, Frozen Way confirmed a release date of November 6, 2025, for Honeycomb: The World Beyond, marking a major milestone in the project’s development timeline.

Snail’s indie branch Wandering Wizard, in collaboration with Latin American based developers Seven Leaf Clover, will showcase Rebel Engine at PAX West this week. A hyperkinetic “boomer shooter,” Rebel Engine combines high-speed gunplay with devastating melee combos to deliver a modern twist on retro-inspired action. By partnering with international development talent, Snail Games continues to highlight the growing influence of the Latin American gaming sector while reinforcing the Company’s broader commitment to supporting creative voices across global markets.

In addition, Snail Games’ Interactive Films label will launch a new Steam title, The Fame Game: Welcome to Hollywood , on September 4, 2025. This full-motion video experience taps into the growing demand for narrative-driven, interactive entertainment, further positioning Snail to capture audiences beyond traditional gaming segments and expand into new categories of digital engagement.

Together, these milestones reflect the strength of Snail’s multi-label publishing strategy, demonstrating the Company’s ability to deliver across multiple genres, platforms, and regions. By engaging in global showcases, high-profile collaborations, and diverse publishing partnerships, Snail continues to broaden its market presence and reinforce its long-term growth strategy.

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements