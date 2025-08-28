SEALSQ Enhances INeS PKI Platform with Code Signing Capability to Secure Firmware Integrity in Alignment with RED and CRA Regulations

Geneva, Switzerland, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEALSQ Corp (NASDAQ: LAES) ("SEALSQ" or "Company"), a company that focuses on developing and selling Semiconductors, PKI, and Post-Quantum technology hardware and software products, today announced a significant enhancement to its trusted INeS PKI platform, which now includes secure code signing services designed to protect the integrity of firmware distributed across connected devices. This new capability positions INeS as a future-proof trust infrastructure for manufacturers needing to secure over-the-air (OTA) firmware updates in compliance with emerging global cybersecurity regulations.

INeS now supports firmware signing with both legacy ECC (Elliptic Curve Cryptography, RSA algorithms, enabling customers to meet today’s performance and regulatory needs while preparing for the quantum era.

“With global regulations such as the EU Cyber Resilience Act, NIS2, and U.S. Executive Order 14028 raising the bar on software supply chain security, firmware integrity has become mission-critical,” said Gweltas Radenac, IoT Security Business Line Director of SEALSQ. “By integrating code signing into our INeS platform, SEALSQ delivers a scalable, standards-based, and post-quantum-ready trust infrastructure for OEMs across IoT, Medical Device, and critical infrastructure such as Smart Grid.”

End-to-End Firmware Protection via INeS

The upgraded INeS platform now offers:

Secure code signing authority integrated into the INeS PKI

Flexible signature algorithms: ECC (e.g., ECDSA, EdDSA)

Key and certificate lifecycle management for firmware signing keys

Compliance-ready trust policies aligned with ETSI EN 319 421, ISO/IEC 27001, NIST SP 800-57

Support for offline signing (air-gapped facilities) and secure signing via HSM

Secure timestamping and signature metadata generation for auditability

Responding to a New Regulatory Landscape

This strategic enhancement to INeS aligns with new and pending regulations that require software publishers to guarantee the authenticity and integrity of software components:

EU Cyber Resilience Act (CRA): mandates signed firmware and vulnerability disclosure obligations

UN R155 / ISO/SAE 21434 (automotive): demands cryptographic integrity of OTA updates

U.S. Executive Order 14028: emphasizes software supply chain integrity and SBOM traceability

ETSI EN 303 645 & NIST IR 8259: recommend secure update mechanisms and signed firmware for IoT

Post-Quantum Readiness Built In

With quantum computing threatening the long-term security of current cryptographic schemes, INeS integrates Post-Quantum certificate support, enabling customers to:

Sign firmware using both ECC algorithms

Deploy crypto-agile mechanisms in existing hardware

A Trusted Platform for IoT & Beyond

INeS is used by global manufacturers to inject and manage digital identities for over 30 million smart meters and industrial IoT devices worldwide. With this new code signing extension, OEMs can now leverage the same infrastructure to ensure firmware authenticity, integrity, and compliance, from chip to cloud.

