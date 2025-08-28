PolarityBio to Share Regenerative Wound Healing Expertise at SAWC Fall 2025

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PolarityBio , a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on addressing unmet needs in wound healing through innovation in autologous regenerative skin multicellular therapy, today announced its participation in the Symposium on Advanced Wound Care (SAWC) Fall 2025 , taking place September 3-6, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada.

“We are energized to join this year’s SAWC community to share insights, exchange ideas, and explore how regenerative technologies can transform patient care,” said John Stetson, CEO of PolarityBio. “By engaging with clinicians, researchers, and strategic associates, we aim to help shape the future of wound healing and highlight the potential of regenerative approaches in addressing some of the most urgent challenges in patient care.”

SAWC Fall is the largest multidisciplinary wound care meeting in the United States, convening clinicians, researchers, and industry leaders for four days of evidence-based education and collaboration. This 2025 program includes more than 50 scientific sessions, 55 world-renowned faculty and subject matter experts, and specialized educational tracks addressing pressure injury prevention, amputation prevention, and the evolving economics of wound care delivery.

Chronic wounds affect an estimated 6.7 million Americans , contributing to escalating hospitalization and amputation rates. SAWC’s focus on interdisciplinary approaches directly aligns with PolarityBio’s mission to advance patient outcomes through innovative, science-driven solutions.

PolarityBio is a leader in autologous skin regeneration, taking a dramatically different approach to addressing chronic wounds compared to current therapies by using the stem cell populations contained within the patient’s full-thickness skin. As an autologous, viable, multicellular and tissue matrix therapy, SkinTE® represents a first-in-class biologic pursuing FDA BLA approval for diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs). SkinTE has been granted Breakthrough Therapy and Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) Designations by FDA based on Phase II randomized controlled trial data demonstrating preliminary clinical evidence that indicates it may demonstrate substantial improvement over existing therapies.

The Phase III Pivotal Study COVER DFUS II investigating SkinTE in the treatment of DFUs is fully enrolled and will be completed in November 2025, with final data and BLA submission expected in the first half of 2026. SkinTE is one of the few regenerative biologics pursuing BLA approval in a chronic wound indication. With no BLA-approved therapies in a chronic wound indication since 1997, the innovation and scientific rigor required to adequately impact DFUs is substantial. PolarityBio looks to connect with other like-minded leaders in the field at SAWC to pave a new path forward.

PolarityBio invites wound healing leaders, clinicians, researchers, and potential collaborators attending SAWC Fall 2025 to connect during the event. Meetings can be arranged in advance by contacting connect@polaritybio.com.

Additional details regarding SAWC Fall 2025, including registration and the full agenda, can be found at https://www.hmpglobalevents.com/sawcfall .

About PolarityBio

PolarityBio, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a biotechnology company developing regenerative biologics. PolarityBio’s first regenerative biologic is SkinTE®, an autologous skin multicellular therapy. PolarityBio has an open investigational new drug application (IND) for SkinTE® with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and is now pursuing the final pivotal study on SkinTE® needed to support a biologics license application (BLA) for a Wagner 1 diabetic foot ulcer indication. SkinTE® is available for investigational use only. Learn more at www.polaritybio.com .

