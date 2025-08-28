Drone Production at All Time High as U.S. Commercial Drone Market Size Forecasted to Reach $14.55 Billion By 2030

PALM BEACH, Fla., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FN Media Group News Commentary - The U.S. drone market production is reaching new highs as well as revenues increasing, driven by growing demand across commercial sectors like agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure, as well as government and military needs. Favorable regulations, sustained R&D investment, and initiatives like a recent executive order to speed up domestic production are all contributing to higher market revenues and continued growth projected for the coming decade. A report from Fortune Business Insights said that: “The global commercial drone market growth was valued at USD 13.86 billion in 2024. The market is projected to grow from USD 17.34 billion in 2025 to USD 65.25 billion by 2032, exhibiting a CAGR of 20.8% during the forecast period. North America dominated the commercial drone market with a market share of 31.31% in 2024. Moreover, the commercial drone market size in the U.S. is projected to grow significantly, reaching an estimated value of USD 14.55 billion by 2030, driven by an increasing demand for commercial drones from media, agriculture, delivery, inspection industry in the country.” Active companies in the markets this week include: Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO), Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS), Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR).

Fortune Business Insights continued: “Different industries are investing in commercial drone technology and paying close attention to expanding their awareness of commercial applications, which is expected to boost the business outlook. Numerous firms are investing in new start-ups through well-funded strategic techniques to address the need for commercial drone portfolios such as surveying, air taxis, logistics, surveillance, monitoring, and mapping. The market growth is attributed to the growing demand for commercial drones for cargo and logistic operations.” The article continued: “North America held the dominant commercial drone market share in 2024 and stood at USD 4.34 billion in 2024 and is expected to dominate the global market during the forecast period. The rise in the adoption of commercial drones and the presence of key drone manufacturers in the U.S. are anticipated to fuel market growth in the region. High demand from e-commerce, agriculture, and surveillance industries is driving rapid market expansion in the United States.”

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ: DPRO) (CSE: DPRO) Announces Expansion of U.S. Manufacturing Footprint and Capacity to Meet Demand for Scalable U.S.-Made Drone Solutions - Draganfly Inc. (FSE: 3U8A) (“Draganfly” or the “Company”), an industry-leading developer of drone solutions and systems, is pleased to announce the expansion of its U.S. manufacturing footprint, capability, and capacity across multiple locations in the United States. This provides resiliency and redundancy within its manufacturing and supply chain ecosystem. The expansion includes additional AS9100- and ISO9001-certified manufacturing facilities and logistics locations, strengthening the Company’s ability to respond to rising demand for U.S.-made drones.

This expansion comes at a pivotal moment for the U.S. drone industry. In a recent policy shift, the U.S. Secretary of Defense announced an initiative to accelerate domestic drone production and supply chain expansion. This directive supports the rapid scaling of industrial drone production capacity and a move away from lengthy acquisition cycles that have historically slowed the adoption of new technologies. Primary objectives of the directive include increased investment in U.S.-based manufacturers and a more streamlined approach to integrating drone systems across key government and public safety agencies.

These recent announcements and policy shifts underscore the urgency of building a resilient and distributed industrial base that can respond quickly to operational needs and reduce reliance on foreign supply chains. Draganfly’s expanded U.S. manufacturing capacity directly aligns with this national objective by improving logistics and supply chain diversity to meet expanding demand for products such as the innovative Draganfly Flex FPV system.

“U.S. leadership is signaling a clear and necessary shift in how this critical technology is procured and deployed,” said Cameron Chell, CEO of Draganfly. “By expanding our U.S. manufacturing footprint, we’re not only improving how quickly we can deliver for customers—we’re also contributing to a more agile, secure, and self-reliant drone ecosystem.”

As the United States looks to strengthen its domestic capabilities in aerospace and robotics, Draganfly remains committed to enabling scalable, mission-ready solutions through strategic investments in U.S. infrastructure and innovation. CONTINUED… Read this full press release and more news for Draganfly at: https://draganfly.com/news/

Other recent developments in the drone industry of note include:

Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ONDS), a leading provider of autonomous drone and private wireless solutions through its business units Ondas Autonomous Systems (OAS) and Ondas Networks, recently announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a controlling 51% interest in S.P.O Smart Precision Optics (SPO), a premier manufacturer of advanced precision optical components and systems based in Kibbutz Shamir, Israel.

This strategic acquisition will bring SPO's world-class expertise in high-end precision optics processing, proprietary optical coatings, and end-to-end optical manufacturing under the Ondas umbrella. SPO is part of a select global group of companies with the infrastructure and know-how to deliver highly complex, military-grade optics that enable the next generation of defense, security, and critical infrastructure systems.

"The acquisition of S.P.O. Smart Precision Optics will represent a major step in strengthening Ondas' leadership in advanced defense technologies," said Eric Brock, Chairman and CEO of Ondas Holdings. "Precision optics are the heart of electro-optical systems, and SPO's expertise and infrastructure is expected to give us an unparalleled ability to support the critical optical performance required in missile defense and counter-drone systems worldwide. Together, we intend to expand SPO's scale, pursue global opportunities, and play a leading role in supporting U.S., Israeli, and allied defense customers."

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: KTOS) recently announced the launch of its redesigned corporate website at www.kratosdefense.com. The new website reflects Kratos’ bold vision and evolving identity as an agile leader delivering high-performance-per-cost systems to the warfighter—at the speed of relevance.

The site introduces Kratos’ new brand tagline, “Readiness Delivered,” which encapsulates the company’s mission-driven focus on enabling U.S. and allied defense forces to deter and defeat threats in a rapidly changing global security environment, today, affordably, and in mass.

“Our new digital presence reflects who we are today: a company that is focused on execution, delivery, and getting the job done—whether it’s hypersonics, drones, propulsion systems, or autonomous vehicles,” said Eric DeMarco, President and CEO of Kratos. “We exist to enable readiness affordably and at speed and scale, and that commitment is now front and center in how we present ourselves to our partners, customers, and future teammates.”

Unusual Machines, Inc. (NYSE American: UMAC), a provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, recently announced that CEO Allan Evans has issued a letter to shareholders providing an update on the company's investment strategy and recent developments.

Dear Shareholders, I hope this letter finds you well as we approach the end of summer. As Unusual Machines continues to make progress and grow as a company, I feel it's important to keep you up to date on our corporate investment strategy. While we will maintain cash reserves to maintain smooth operations, we plan on making several strategic investments as we pursue a U.S. drone treasury strategy.

For background, we are a domestic manufacturer of drone components. We strive to supply as many different drone companies as we can. This provides broad reach and has allowed investors in Unusual Machines to invest in our stock as a way to effectively invest in the U.S. drone industry as a whole. While we can invest up to 40% of our assets, exclusive of cash and government securities, our goal is to limit our investments well below that legal limit. As a management team, we thought it would be most appropriate if we extended that individual Unusual Machines investment thesis to our corporate investments. This will align our strategy to that of our shareholders and broaden exposure to an even greater portion of the industry.

Archer Aviation (NYSE: ACHR) recently announced that its Midnight aircraft successfully completed its longest piloted flight to date, flying approximately 55 miles in 31 minutes at speeds exceeding 126 mph. The flight took place at Archer’s flight test facility in Salinas, California, in front of United Airlines’ Chief Financial Officer, Mike Leskinen, who led United Airlines’ early investment in Archer.

Test flights in the preceding week reached speeds of nearly 150 mph over a variety of patterns. This latest achievement marks another major milestone in Archer’s envelope expansion program as the company advances toward FAA certification in the U.S. and near-term commercialization in the UAE.

About FN Media Group:

At FN Media Group, via our top-rated online news portal at www.financialnewsmedia.com, we are one of the very few select firms providing top tier one syndicated news distribution, targeted ticker tag press releases and stock market news coverage for today’s emerging companies. #tickertagpressreleases #pressreleases

Follow us on Facebook to receive the latest news updates: https://www.facebook.com/financialnewsmedia

Follow us on Twitter for real time Market News: https://twitter.com/FNMgroup

Follow us on Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/in/financialnewsmedia/

DISCLAIMER: FN Media Group LLC (FNM), which owns and operates FinancialNewsMedia.com and MarketNewsUpdates.com, is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with any company mentioned herein. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM's market updates, news alerts and corporate profiles are NOT a solicitation or recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. The material in this release is intended to be strictly informational and is NEVER to be construed or interpreted as research material. All readers are strongly urged to perform research and due diligence on their own and consult a licensed financial professional before considering any level of investing in stocks. All material included herein is republished content and details which were previously disseminated by the companies mentioned in this release. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. Investors are cautioned that they may lose all or a portion of their investment when investing in stocks. For current services performed FNM was compensated forty seven hundred dollars for news coverage of the current press releases issued by Draganfly Inc. by a non-affiliated third party. FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.

Contact Information:

Media Contact email: editor@financialnewsmedia.com - +1(561)325-8757

SOURCE: FN Media Group, LLC.