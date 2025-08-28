Clever Care Opens Flagship Community Center in Rowland Heights

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clever Care , a culturally sensitive and competent Medicare Advantage plan, today announced the opening of its new flagship location. The community center will be located in Rowland Heights and is slated to open on September 12. It will provide members with access to care and community services that respect their cultural traditions. Blending Eastern and Western medicine, the community center offers educational classes, traditional wellness practices, and events to meet the individual needs of every member.

“Our highest priority is helping our members lead their healthiest, most fulfilling lives, and this new community center is an investment in our members,” said Karen Walker Johnson, CEO of Clever Care. “We are committed to providing care that respects our members’ unique cultural traditions and cultivates a sense of community, and this center is designed to do just that by hosting programs in their own language, and health-focused classes that are important to them.”

The Rowland Heights community center will have in-language representatives (Mandarin, Cantonese, Vietnamese, and Korean) to ensure that members receive care in their own language. The strategic location of the new center will provide easy access for residents in the Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, and Riverside counties.

“Over the years, Clever Care’s health plan membership has more than doubled, and we’re investing in this new flagship location to meet the demand for culturally sensitive care in the community,” said Richard Greene, President of Clever Care. “These centers are at the heart of our mission because they position us to deliver an exceptional member experience and also build deeper, more meaningful relationships with the communities we serve."

Central to Clever Care’s success is the trusted relationship the plan has developed with providers in its network, including bilingual physicians, top hospitals, and directly contracted acupuncturists. The company's model focuses on removing barriers, improving health outcomes, and delivering an exceptional member experience, fueling membership growth that has doubled to nearly 30,000 since 2023.

This will be the fourth Clever Care community center in California behind the centers in Monterey Park, Westminster, and Koreatown. These community centers play a pivotal role in keeping members healthy and the three existing community centers had nearly 18,000 member visits in 2024. Combining holistic and traditional approaches to care, Clever Care community centers offer:

Eastern medicine techniques like Tai chi, Qigong, folk dance, yoga, acupuncture, and meditation;

Community classes on mental health, dental care, spine and joint movement, Alzheimer’s, and dementia; and

Community-building events like book clubs, origami classes, technology classes, and birthday celebrations.



About Clever Care

Clever Care is a culturally sensitive and competent Medicare Advantage health plan that gives members access to care that is delivered in their own language and with their unique cultural traditions in mind. Clever Care’s unique, value-based model blends Eastern and Western medicine and focuses on partnering with clinicians to deliver care that helps members lead their healthiest, most fulfilling lives. With active community centers and concierge customer service representatives to provide individualized phone support, Clever Care is committed to putting the member experience first. Trusted across Southern California, Clever Care’s network includes 15,000 provider facilities, 50 hospitals, 2,000 bilingual physicians, and Eastern wellness specialists, and Clever Care directly contracts with more than 700 acupuncturists. For more information, visit CleverCareHealthPlan.com .