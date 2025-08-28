Netstock AI-Driven Opportunity Engine™ Surpasses One Million Inventory Recommendations for SMBs

BOSTON, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netstock , a leader in supply chain planning solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced a major milestone: its AI-driven Opportunity Engine has delivered over one million inventory recommendations to SMBs worldwide. Designed to help teams prevent costly issues before they occur, Netstock Opportunity Engine analyzes real-time inventory data and delivers clear, actionable suggestions that reduce stockouts, overstocking, and supplier delays. The solution levels the playing field, enabling users to detect unseen risks before they snowball into major disruptions while improving working capital efficiency.

“Tariffs, geopolitics, and unpredictable demand are today’s reality,” said Ara Ohanian, Netstock CEO. “Most SMBs don’t have big teams or complex systems to fall back on, and every planning mistake cuts straight into the bottom line. Reaching one million AI recommendations shows how Netstock AI empowers businesses with the foresight to act sooner, avoid costly missteps, free up cash, and seize opportunities they might otherwise miss.”

A Daily Digital Assistant for Inventory Teams

Every 90 seconds, Netstock Opportunity Engine delivers a new recommendation to one of the company’s 2,400+ customers. The AI tool is a trusted digital assistant for inventory planners and operations teams, helping them prioritize risks, save time, and make smarter decisions. It is purpose-built for SMBs, continuously learns from historical data and customer behavior, and is focused on cash flow, cost reduction, and operational efficiency. Customer data stays within Netstock’s ecosystem, which is ISO 27001:2022 certified, ensuring all customer data is protected by industry-leading security policies and procedures.

The AI tool surfaces the most urgent inventory risks first, framed with financial context and recommended actions, so teams can focus on items where they can have the largest impact. Recommendations include everything from identifying surplus stock and high-risk SKUs to flagging urgent supplier issues, and more. These outcomes translate into rapid ROI, with many customers recouping their investment in Netstock within the first year. In fact, 75% of Netstock customers have been served an opportunity valued at over $50,000, with some achieving savings in the hundreds of thousands.

Supply Chain Impact

For Bargreen Ellingson , a leading distributor of food service equipment and supplies, Opportunity Engine has become an essential part of daily decision-making, empowering managers to respond proactively rather than reactively. With over 2,000 suppliers and complex local operations, the company needed a solution that could scale intelligence across decentralized teams. The AI tool helps Bargreen’s teams shift from reactive fire drills to confident, forward-looking planning, freeing up time while protecting service levels.

“Someone with no training can log in and get value on day one,” said Jacob Moody, CIO at Bargreen Ellingson. “Netstock’s Opportunity Engine gives our team a sense of control. They know how to filter what’s useful and act quickly.”

For Metalworks , a Canadian HVAC distributor managing more than 7,000 SKUs, Opportunity Engine has transformed inventory planning from a reactive, spreadsheet-driven process into a proactive, data-led strategy.

“It's like a second set of eyes on your work and an extra reminder to keep the team on track and ensure we're catching things before they become problems,” said Marc Marchese, Assistant Operations Manager at Metalworks. “Before, we were always reacting. Now, with richer analytics at our fingertips, even insights we hadn't asked for, we're much more prepared, and our customers notice the difference.”

Bringing AI Directly to SMBs

Opportunity Engine exemplifies Netstock’s broader vision: to equip SMBs with inventory intelligence that builds resilience, reduces costs, and drives growth even in uncertain conditions.

“We’re giving SMBs predictive visibility that used to be reserved for enterprises,” said Barry Kukkuk, Netstock CTO. “With Opportunity Engine, any team—regardless of size or resources—can harness AI to reduce waste, improve service levels, make faster decisions, and uncover opportunities that drive real growth.”

With customers in 67 countries managing over $26 billion in inventory, Netstock is redefining what modern inventory planning looks like for SMBs around the world.

For more information, visit the Netstock website .