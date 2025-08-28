TCL Launches Its First Fingerprint Door Knob – K1, Combining Speed, Security, and Style

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCL, a global leader in smart home innovation, today announced the launch of its first-ever fingerprint door knob, TCL K1, delivering fast biometric access, versatile locking modes, and premium design to redefine home entry security.

TCL K1: Grip to Unlock – Seamless and Secure Entry

Fingerprint Unlock – Instant Access at Your Fingertips

Forget fumbling with keys—the TCL K1’s AI-powered fingerprint sensor unlocks in just 0.3 seconds. Smarter with every use, it adapts for higher accuracy, giving you instant, secure entry with a single touch. Fast, reliable, and effortless, it brings modern convenience right to your door.





Privacy Mode – Your Personal Sanctuary, Secured

Activate Privacy Mode to lock the knob from the inside, ensuring only administrators can enter. Perfect for bedrooms or home offices, it creates a secure, private retreat whenever you need uninterrupted peace of mind.





The TCL K1 is more than just a lock—it’s a design upgrade. Made from aerospace-grade aluminum with a brushed nickel finish, its sleek contours complement any interior, from modern minimalism to classic elegance. Crafted with CNC precision, every detail reflects durability and premium quality.

Powered by 4×AAA batteries, the K1 runs for up to 12 months without maintenance—keeping your entry smooth and worry-free.

“The TCL K1 gives homeowners the perfect balance of speed, security, and style,” said Will, marketing manager at TCL. “From family homes to private offices, it adapts effortlessly to modern living.”

Key Features of TCL K1

0.3s Fingerprint Recognition – Unlock instantly with AI-enhanced accuracy.

– Unlock instantly with AI-enhanced accuracy. Passage Mode – Keep the door unlocked for high-traffic times.

– Keep the door unlocked for high-traffic times. Privacy Mode – Restrict entry exclusively to administrators.

– Restrict entry exclusively to administrators. 4×AAA Battery Power – Up to 12 months of hassle-free use.

– Up to 12 months of hassle-free use. Premium Build – Aerospace-grade aluminum with brushed nickel finish and CNC precision.



Availability & Pricing

The TCL K1 is now available on Amazon and the official store at $79.99 USD, offering premium security at exceptional value.

About TCL

TCL is a leading global brand in consumer electronics and smart home solutions, committed to creating innovative products that bring intelligence, style, and convenience to everyday life.

