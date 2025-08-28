Veritext Legal Solutions Awarded First Place and Hall of Fame Recognition in Best of Legal Intelligencer Survey

LIVINGSTON, N.J., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veritext Legal Solutions, the leader in technology-enabled court reporting services and litigation support solutions, announces it has received first place in the Court Reporters/Depositions category of the Best of the Legal Intelligencer survey.

In addition to this first-place honor, Veritext has also achieved Hall of Fame recognition in both the Court Reporters/Depositions category and the Video Deposition/Production Services category. The Hall of Fame honor is bestowed on companies that have ranked in the top three for their category for at least three of the past four years.

The Best of Legal Intelligencer readers’ survey is an annual program that spotlights the top legal products and service providers as chosen by legal professionals across the region. This recognition reflects the trust and satisfaction of the legal community—many of whom are Veritext clients—making these accolades especially meaningful.

“Earning first place and Hall of Fame recognition in the Best of Legal Intelligencer survey is an incredible honor,” states Lindsay McDonald, Veritext Regional Vice President – MidAtlantic. “This award affirms our position as the premier choice in the legal community for court reporting and deposition services and further validates our team’s dedication to supporting clients with the most reliable, accurate and technologically advanced deposition and litigation solutions available.”

For more information about Veritext, please visit www.veritext.com.

About Veritext Legal Solutions

Founded on a commitment to excellence, Veritext has become the trusted partner and established market leader in litigation technology and legal service solutions for law firms, government agencies and enterprise corporations. Veritext focuses on the unique needs of each member of the legal team and provides access to innovative technologies and remote solutions, unsurpassed data security, the highest-quality network of reporters and legal videographers, unmatched expertise in multiparty and complex litigation and state-of-the-art conference space across North America. At Veritext, we focus on the details—so legal teams can focus on the case.

Media Contact

Vicki LaBrosse

Edge Marketing for Veritext

vlabrosse@edgemarketinginc.com