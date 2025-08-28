Fobi AI Provides Update on Cease Trade Order And Trade Resumption

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fobi AI Inc. (TSXV: FOBI, OTCQB: FOBIF) (the “Company” or “Fobi”), a business experienced in leveraging AI and data intelligence to facilitate digital transformation, is pleased to provide a corporate update regarding the following developments.

CEO’S STATEMENT ON CEASE TRADE ORDER AND TRADE RESUMPTION

Rob Anson, CEO of Fobi AI commented, “We acknowledge that the audit process has taken longer than anticipated. To address this, we have strengthened our finance team and have implemented key enhancements to ensure stronger processes and controls. These include automating workflows, fully integrating our systems, and completing monthly reconciliations across our international operations. These measures were made with a long-term focus on efficiency, security, and transparency.”

Rob Anson further adds, “We are grateful for the continued support of our auditors at MNP, and as we move towards the completion of our filings, we remain confident in both the integrity of our reporting and the progress achieved to date. Once the review of our filings is complete and the Company returns to good standing, we will submit our trade resumption application to the British Columbia Securities Commission. Following their review and approval, a trade resumption date will be established. We look forward to providing further updates in the near future.”

This press release is available on the Fobi website.

To download the Fobi Investor Experience Wallet Pass for enhanced access to investor information about Fobi, please visit our Investor Experience page.

On behalf of the Board of Fobi

“Rob Anson”

Chief Executive Officer

Fobi AI Inc.

About Fobi AI

Founded in 2017 in Vancouver, Canada, Fobi is an AI and data intelligence company that provides businesses with real-time applications to digitally transform and future-proof their organizations. Fobi enables businesses to action, leverage, and monetize their customer data by powering personalized and data-driven customer experiences and facilitates digital sustainability by eliminating the need for paper and reducing unnecessary plastic waste at scale.

Fobi works with some of the largest global organizations across retail and consumer-packaged goods, insurance, sports and entertainment, casino gaming, and more. Fobi is a recognized technology and data intelligence company across North America and Europe and is a prominent data aggregator in Canada's hospitality and tourism industry.

For more information, please contact:

Fobi AI Inc. Fobi Website: www.fobi.ai Rob Anson, CEO Facebook: @ Fobiinc T: +1-877-522-3624 Ext. 3 X: @ Fobi_inc E: ir@fobi.ai LinkedIn: @ Fobiinc



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain statements that constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”), including statements regarding Fobi's business and technology; the result of Fobi’s cost savings, research and development, and other initiatives; the ability of Fobi to engage with industry participants to achieve its goals; the development of Fobi's technology; expectations around the outcome of Fobi’s application to resume trading; and the viability of Fobi's business model. Sentences and phrases containing or modified by words such as “expect”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “continue”, “estimate”, “intend”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targets”, “projects”, “is designed to”, “strategy”, “should”, “believe”, “contemplate” and similar expressions, and the negative of such expressions, are not historical facts and are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, some of which are beyond Fobi's control, including the impact of general economic conditions, industry conditions, competition from other industry participants, stock market volatility, decisions from the British Columbia Securities Commission or other regulatory agencies, and the ability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources. Although Fobi believes that the expectations in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, they are based on factors and assumptions concerning future events which may prove to be inaccurate. Those factors and assumptions are based upon currently available information. Such forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could influence actual results or events and cause actual results or events to differ materially from those stated, anticipated, or implied in the forward-looking statements. As such, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements, as no assurance can be provided as to future results, levels of activity, or achievements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by applicable law, Fobi disclaims any intention and does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or to revise any of the forward-looking statements included, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking statements contained in this document are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. Trading in the securities of Fobi should be considered highly speculative. There can be no assurance that Fobi will be able to achieve all or any of its proposed objectives, including the success of the Company’s application to resume trading.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.