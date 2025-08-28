Tectonic Therapeutic to Participate in September Investor Conferences

WATERTOWN, Mass., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tectonic Therapeutic, Inc. (NASDAQ: TECX) (“Tectonic”), a clinical stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of G-protein coupled receptors (GPCRs), today announced that company management will participate in three upcoming investor conferences taking place in September 2025.

2025 Wells Fargo Healthcare Conference

Date: September 3, 2025 Location: Boston, MA Format: Investor Meetings

Cantor Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 4, 2025 Time: 2:10 PM EDT Location: New York, NY Format: Fireside Chat Presenters: Daniel Lochner, Chief Financial Officer, and Marc Schwabish, PhD, Chief Business Officer Webcast: Link

Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: September 10, 2025 Time: 3:20 PM EDT Location: New York, NY Format: Fireside Chat Presenter: Alise Reicin, MD, President and Chief Executive Officer Webcast: Link

Both live fireside chats can also be accessed under “Events & Presentations” on the Investors section of the Tectonic website at www.tectonictx.com. Once these conferences have concluded, a replay of the two webcasts will be available on the Company’s website for approximately 90 days.

The Tectonic management team will host one-on-one meetings during the three conferences. Interested investors should contact their Wells Fargo, Cantor, and Morgan Stanley representatives to schedule meetings.

About Tectonic

Tectonic Therapeutic is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of therapeutic proteins and antibodies that modulate the activity of GPCRs. Leveraging its proprietary technology platform called GEODe™ (GPCRs Engineered for Optimal Discovery), Tectonic is focused on developing biologic medicines that overcome the existing challenges of GPCR-targeted drug discovery and harness the human body to modify the course of disease. Tectonic focuses on areas of significant unmet medical need, often where therapeutic options are poor or nonexistent, as these are areas where new medicines have the potential to improve patient quality of life. Tectonic is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts. For more information, please visit www.tectonictx.com and follow us on LinkedIn.