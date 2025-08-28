North Texas Food Bank Calls on Community to Take Action During Hunger Action Month

Dallas, TX, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This September, the North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) will join Feeding America and food banks across the country to recognize Hunger Action Month®—a time to raise awareness about hunger and rally support for the millions of Americans who face food insecurity every day.

“People across the country have demonstrated immense care for their neighbors in crisis time and time again, helping to build stronger, more resilient communities,” said Claire Babineaux-Fontenot, CEO of Feeding America. “Ending the hunger crisis in America is no different. When we all work together, alongside our neighbors facing hunger, we can find solutions to ensure that everyone has the food they need to thrive. This Hunger Action Month, our hope for the nation is to start building this new reality together, through unified action toward a shared vision of a hunger free America.”

Food insecurity in the U.S. has reached its highest level in over a decade. More than 47 million people, including 14 million children, are facing hunger. Texas has the highest number of food-insecure individuals in the nation, and in the North Texas Food Bank’s service area alone, nearly 744,000 people (including more than 250,000 children) are at risk of going hungry.

“The need for food assistance in our region continues to rise,” said Trisha Cunningham, president and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. “North Texas is now third among U.S. metro areas in the number of people facing hunger. But we also know that when this community comes together—by giving, volunteering, and advocating—we can make a real difference.”

How to Get Involved During Hunger Action Month

The North Texas Food Bank is offering many ways for individuals, groups, and businesses to take action:

Peanut Butter Drive – All September

Help collect 100,000 pounds of peanut butter to support the Food 4 Kids program and NTFB’s feeding network. Donate physical jars or take part in a virtual drive. Kroger returns as the Grocery Champion Sponsor. Details: www.ntfb.org/peanutbutterdrive

Register Campaigns at Local Stores

Donate at checkout during September at Albertsons/Tom Thumb, H-E-B/Central Market, and Kroger locations.

CANstruction Dallas – August 30 to September 13

Visit NorthPark Center to see large structures built entirely from canned goods by teams of architects and engineers. Vote for your favorite by donating $5 (one vote = 15 meals). Info: www.ntfb.org/canstruction

Give Where You Live – Fulfill Futures Concert – September 13

Enjoy an evening of music and storytelling presented by Royal Music Academy and NiHao Food Bank Initiative in support of NTFB. Takes place at Greenhill School, Rose Hall, 7:00–8:30 p.m.

North Texas Giving Day – September 18

Make a gift that provides meals to local families. Every $1 donated provides access to three meals. Schedule your gift or set up a personal fundraising page at www.ntfb.org/ntgd

Volunteer-a-thon – September 18

Help sort and box food during one of six themed volunteer shifts during this 24-hour event at NTFB’s Perot Family Campus. Learn more: www.ntfb.org/event/volunteer-a-thon

Advocate for Hunger Relief

Contact your elected officials and urge them to protect and strengthen federal nutrition programs in the Farm Bill. Learn how to get involved: www.ntfb.org/advocacy

Feed the Need – State Fair of Texas – Starting September 26

Bring two 16-ounce jars of peanut butter on opening day for a discounted fair ticket. On Wednesdays, bring five canned goods for $7 admission. More info: www.ntfb.org/statefair.

Donate our most needed food or host a food drive or fundraising event.

It’s easy to send a few of our most-needed items by visiting our Amazon Wishlist at www.ntfb.org/amazon. Learn how to host a virtual fundraiser, a virtual food drive, or a Facebook fundraiser. There are many ways to give and engage your network.

Hunger Action Month is a time for everyone nationwide to fight hunger. Every action—big or small—is one step closer to a North Texas where no one faces hunger. Learn more about how you can join the fight to end hunger by visiting www.ntfb.org.

About North Texas Food Bank

The North Texas Food Bank (NTFB) is a leading nonprofit organization that fights hunger and provides children, seniors and families in North Texas access to nutritious food. For over 40 years, we have been at the forefront of hunger relief, committed to ensuring that no one in our community lacks access to healthy food. Our extensive network of 500 food pantries and organizations, volunteers, and donors enables us to deliver more than 136 million meals last year to those in need. Beyond just addressing hunger, we focus on nourishing lives by offering nutrition education, investing in our network partners, innovating solutions to eliminate hunger and advocating for policies that tackle the root causes of food insecurity.

Our dedication to excellence is reflected in our 4-star rating from Charity Navigator, highlighting our strong governance, integrity, and financial stability. As a proud member of Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger relief network, we are committed to ensuring everyone in North Texas has the nourishment needed to lead a healthy and fulfilling life. For more information, visit http://www.ntfb.org/ or connect with us on social media @NorthTexasFoodBank.

About Feeding America

Feeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment.

We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit www.FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

