Mobile Industry Report Exposes American Families’ Cell Phone Overspending by $2,200 a year

SALT LAKE CITY, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A recent study by WhistleOut , in partnership with Mint Mobile, reveals that U.S. families are spending an average of $244 per month, or $2,928 annually, on mobile phone plans. Data supports that switching to lower-cost phone plans and reducing data consumption could save families approximately $2,200 each year.



Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) operate on the same networks as major carriers—Verizon, T-Mobile, and AT&T (also known as the “Big 3”)—but offer services at reduced costs due to lower operational expenses. Despite these potential savings, 61% of Americans surveyed were unaware that MVNOs provide comparable coverage to the major carriers.



"Since MVNOs don’t have to build and maintain a network, and oftentimes don’t have a large number of retail stores to maintain, they are able to keep overhead costs lower," said Andrew Fried, Chief Marketing Officer at Mint Mobile. "As a DTC [direct to consumer] brand, Mint takes it one step further by eliminating retail stores altogether."



The report also highlights the potential loss of 230 million customers for major carriers due to consumer dissatisfaction with current mobile plan pricing:



Findings include:

42% of customers with major carriers reported an increase in their phone bills over the past year.

32% believe they are overpaying for their phone plans.

58% are currently considering switching to a different carrier.

22% are actively shopping for or are already in the process of switching providers.

34% would consider transitioning to an MVNO within the next year.

However, several factors deter customers from making the switch, including long-term loyalty to their current carrier (45%), concerns about potential decreases in coverage quality (28%), and reluctance to invest time in researching new plans (20%).

The report underscores the importance of consumer education regarding MVNOs and the potential financial benefits of exploring alternative mobile service providers to save money.

All findings and by state by state affordability breakdown: https://www.whistleout.com/CellPhones/Guides/mobile-overspending-report

Attachments