Berry Street Adds Veteran Commercial, Product, and Clinical Nutrition Experts to Leadership Team

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berry Street , an AI-powered nutrition therapy platform, today announced three strategic appointments: Richard Fu has joined as the company’s first Chief Commercial Officer, Anita Khosla has joined as Chief Product Officer, and former Director of Practice Operations and Growth Michele Rager has stepped into a new role as Head of Clinical Nutrition. Fu, Khosla, and Rager bring decades of combined expertise in enterprise growth, product innovation, and clinical nutrition excellence. The strategic hires mark a pivotal time at Berry Street as the company plans to grow its commercial footprint, launch innovative product offerings, and continue to offer high-quality nutrition care that drives measurable outcomes.

“At Berry Street, we’re breaking down barriers to reimagine how nutrition care is accessed, delivered, and measured at scale, a mission that demands a team of experts willing to push boundaries,” said Noah Kotlove, CEO and Co-Founder of Berry Street. “Real change happens when we find a balance between the rigor of the healthcare industry and the disruptive innovation principles that drive successful consumer-technology companies. These three exceptional leaders bring the expertise and passion to do just that, and I look forward to the transformative impact I know they’ll have on our team.”

Richard Fu has joined as Berry Street's first Chief Commercial Officer, tasked with driving the company's next growth phase by overseeing enterprise sales, marketing, accounts, and clinical solutions. With over 15 years of experience in strategy development across the healthcare ecosystem, Richard most recently served as Chief Commercial Officer of Flume Health, where he led comprehensive go-to-market initiatives and guided a successful strategic pivot toward software. Richard also brings valuable experience from his role as a Chief Strategy Officer at Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas City, a 1M-member plus health plan, and as a Strategy Executive focusing on health clients at Accenture.

"I grew up in a household where nutrition and prevention went hand-in-hand – my mother was a dietitian and my father a family practitioner," said newly appointed Chief Commercial Officer Richard. "While this was my norm, I recognize our healthcare system isn’t built to prioritize prevention and nutrition. Up until now, there hasn’t been a business case to solve for the fact that everyone needs to eat. That’s why I’m genuinely excited about joining the team at Berry Street as we continue expanding our national footprint and partnering with innovative risk-bearing entities who understand the value of high-quality nutrition care.”

Anita Khosla has joined as Berry Street’s new Chief Product Officer, where she will spearhead the company’s product vision and strategy across patient-facing care experiences, dietician tools, and operations to drive successful health outcomes for patients. Anita brings over 15 years of experience building both B2B and B2C products at large companies and startups. Most recently, she served as Head of Reading Subscriptions Selection at Amazon, leading global content strategy for Kindle Unlimited. Previously, she drove product innovation at music startup Splice. Anita’s extensive background in consumer-focused product development will be invaluable as Berry Street works to create intuitive, engaging nutrition and wellness experiences that meet patients where they are.

“By putting nutrition at the center of wellness, Berry Street is building the future of nutrition care and addressing a foundational need in healthcare,” said Anita, the new Chief Product Officer. “What excites me most is putting people first in how they engage with their health, drawing on my experience scaling global platforms at Amazon and building innovative experiences at Splice to create products that are both accessible and transformative. I’m proud to join Berry Street’s mission at such a pivotal time, and can’t wait for the opportunity to create products that can change lives at scale.”

Dr. Michele Rager, DCN, RD-AP, LDN, FAND, has been promoted to Head of Clinical Nutrition to lead and shape the Berry Street’s clinical nutrition strategy and care model.Previously the company’s Director of Practice Operations and Growth, Michele will play a key role in ensuring excellence in care delivery while designing programs that drive measurable health outcomes. Michele brings two decades of experience transforming wellness services at healthcare and health-tech startups. Prior to Berry Street, she served as Vice President of Clinical Nutrition and Wellness & Customer Success at Season Health, managing teams of hundreds of registered dietitians and patient navigators delivering telehealth care. Michele is an advanced practice Registered Dietitian and holds a Doctor of Clinical Nutrition degree, is a Fellow of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics, and brings extensive leadership experience from UPMC and Whole Foods Market.

“In my new role, I am energized to continue driving clinical innovation that will ultimately improve the wellbeing of the thousands of patients we serve,” said Michele, Berry Street’s new Head of Clinical Nutrition. "Prevention and nutrition are increasingly recognized as essential pillars of healthcare, and Berry Street is well-positioned to tackle some of the industry’s greatest challenges by connecting people with expert-led nutrition care.”

About Berry Street

Berry Street is on a mission to transform how Americans eat through nutrition therapy. Berry Street’s platform connects individuals needing evidence-based nutrition care with an expansive network of Registered Dietitians and AI-powered tools. From weight management, diabetes, and heart health to kidney disease, maternal health, and 25+ other conditions, Berry Street’s clinical team delivers personalized nutrition interventions tailored to each patient's unique physiological and psychological needs, improving outcomes and reducing total cost of care. Berry Street works with some of the largest health plans, as well as leading health systems and innovative care management companies to serve diverse populations across all 50 states. Visit berrystreet.co to learn more.