Annual flu shots now available at Hannaford pharmacies

SCARBOROUGH, Maine, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To help prepare communities ahead of peak flu season, Hannaford is now offering flu shots at its in-store pharmacies in Maine, New Hampshire, New York, Massachusetts and Vermont.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends everyone six months and older receive their flu shot annually, with September and October being the ideal months for vaccination.

Hannaford makes it simple for individuals and families to protect themselves against respiratory illnesses. Many pharmacy locations offer private consultation rooms to discuss immunization plans, flexible appointment times and extended pharmacy hours to fit busy schedules. Age requirements vary by state, and customers are encouraged to check their eligibility with their local Hannaford pharmacy team.





“Hannaford and its pharmacists are committed to keeping our communities healthy – especially during peak respiratory virus season,” said Wendy Boynton, Director of Pharmacy Operations for Hannaford Supermarkets. “We understand life is busy, so we make flu prevention as simple and convenient as we can, whether customers stop by during their typical grocery visit or schedule a dedicated appointment in advance. Our pharmacy teams are here to share expert guidance and personalized care.”

Pharmacies remain a top choice for flu vaccination, with the CDC reporting that pharmacies accounted for the administration of more than 37 million flu vaccine doses throughout the 2024-2025 season – nearly double the number of doses delivered in medical offices.

The Hannaford RX app allows customers to easily find the nearest pharmacy and manage prescriptions. Hannaford pharmacies accept most third-party insurance plans. For more information about Hannaford pharmacies or to schedule your vaccination appointment, visit: https://www.hannaford.com/pharmacy.





Hannaford pharmacy manager, Krystal Mecum, administers flu vaccine in private consultation room. Hannaford’s in-store pharmacies provide a quick, convenient option for flu shot appointments.

Flu Shot FAQs

Do I need a flu shot every year? Yes, protection from a flu vaccine lowers over time. Additionally, viruses change each season, so it’s important to receive the updated vaccination.

When should I receive a flu shot? Ideally in September or October since it takes about two weeks for antibodies to develop after the shot. However, later vaccination is still beneficial while the virus is circulating.

How much does the flu shot cost? Most flu shots are free through accepted third-party insurance plans.

Why should I get the flu shot? Immunization is the best way to prevent seasonal flu and helps reduce the severity of illnesses, doctor visits, missed work and/or school, and flu-related hospitalizations.

Can I get the flu from the flu shot? No, flu shots cannot cause flu illness. Minor side effects may include soreness, redness, swelling at the injection site, low-grade fever or aches.



About Hannaford Supermarkets

Hannaford Supermarkets is a leading regional grocer operating 189 stores in the Northeast, most with full-service pharmacies. Since 1883, Hannaford has been dedicated to delivering fresh, high-quality food with care, while creating “more good” in its communities. Guided by its purpose to cultivate thriving communities, Hannaford continues to build on its commitment to uncommon care by supporting local community partners, being the most welcoming place to work and shop, and taking thoughtful steps to protect the planet for future generations. In 2024, Hannaford donated more than 27.6 million pounds of food to hunger relief organizations and supported approximately 135 community partners across its footprint, helping expand access to fresh food, advance youth development, and support healthier lives. Headquartered in Scarborough, Maine, with stores in Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, and Vermont, Hannaford employs nearly 30,000 associates. Additional information can be found at Hannaford.com.

