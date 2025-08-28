Nexis Solutions Integrates Dun & Bradstreet’s Comprehensive AI-Ready Business Data to Boost Customer Decision-Making

New York, NY, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Nexis Solutions division of LexisNexis® Legal & Professional, a leading global provider of AI-powered analytics and decision tools, today announced an expansion of its collaborative Generative AI (GenAI) data licensing agreement with Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business data and analytics. The license allows for Dun & Bradstreet’s portfolio of corporate records, including corporate structures, executive information, financial metrics and more, to be easily searchable and summarized with Nexis Solutions products.

Dun & Bradstreet’s inclusion enhances the Nexis Solutions data ecosystem. With industry-leading, AI-ready insights on over 600 million global entities, the Dun & Bradstreet content brings unmatched depth and breadth to the combined repository of legal business intelligence and licensed news content Nexis Solutions is known for. That repository includes the industry’s largest collection of GenAI-approved news datasets from outlets such as The Associated Press, McClatchy, Gannett and thousands more. This enriched data foundation, combined with the speed and scalability of GenAI, empowers business and legal professionals to conduct more precise research, accelerate risk assessments, and make confident, data-driven decisions with greater efficiency. This dataset is available across the Nexis Solutions portfolio including SaaS products such as the award-winning GenAI-powered Nexis+ AI® and APIs such as Nexis® Data+.

“Our decades-long relationship with Dun & Bradstreet, which now incorporates GenAI approval, continues our best practice of collaborating with industry-leading publishers and data providers to ensure our customers have access to the most accurate corporate data and news they need to make business-critical decisions every day,” said Todd Larsen, President, Nexis Solutions. “This content, combined with our leading GenAI technology, enables organizations to fuel decision making for a competitive market advantage.”

“Combining trusted, authoritative data from Dun & Bradstreet and LexisNexis into one platform will empower enterprises across industries to make better informed decisions at the speed of AI,” said Dani McCormick, Vice President of Product, Nexis Solutions. “Accelerating data-intensive corporate research tasks like market sizing, opportunity identification, competitive intelligence, and executive profiling, delivers significant productivity and cost-efficiency gains while also allowing enterprises to be more agile and focus resources on the most impactful, value-creating initiatives.”

Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud is one of the world’s most comprehensive and trusted sources of business intelligence. Dun & Bradstreet’s data will enable Nexis Solutions customers, including corporations, financial institutions, consultancies, academic institutions, nonprofits, and other organizations, to streamline corporate research, analysis and due diligence across key topics, trends, and entities, and power a variety of GenAI initiatives. LexisNexis has leveraged Dun & Bradstreet data across a broad range of Nexis Solutions offerings, including Nexis® and Nexis Newsdesk®, since 1996.

“Our alliance with LexisNexis represents a leap forward in expanding access to Dun & Bradstreet’s unparalleled global data,” said Anna Krayn, General Manager, Partnerships & Alliances at Dun & Bradstreet. “This collaboration, integrating Dun & Bradstreet’s trusted, high-quality data, spanning financials, ownership structures, officers and directors, and more, into LexisNexis’ GenAI platforms, empowers legal and business professionals with faster, more accurate research and decision-making. It enhances operational transparency and delivers measurable strategic value in today’s increasingly complex and data-driven environment.”

For more information about LexisNexis please visit www.lexisnexis.com.

For more information about Dun & Bradstreet data and analytics, please visit www.dnb.com.

About LexisNexis Legal & Professional

LexisNexis® Legal & Professional provides legal, regulatory, and business information and analytics that help customers increase their productivity, improve decision-making, achieve better outcomes, and advance the rule of law around the world. As a digital pioneer, the company was the first to bring legal and business information online with its Lexis® and Nexis® services. LexisNexis Legal & Professional, which serves customers in more than 150 countries with 11,800 employees worldwide, is part of RELX, a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet, a leading global provider of business decisioning data and analytics, enables companies around the world to improve their business performance. Dun & Bradstreet’s Data Cloud fuels solutions and delivers insights that empower customers to accelerate revenue, lower cost, mitigate risk, and transform their businesses. Since 1841, companies of every size have relied on Dun & Bradstreet to help them manage risk and reveal opportunity. For more information on Dun & Bradstreet, please visit www.dnb.com.

