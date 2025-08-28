Facility Management Global Markets Report 2024-2025 & 2030 | Government Outsourcing, Sustainability Focus, and Rising Industrial Demand Drive Growth Despite Margin Pressures

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Facility Management Market, Global, 2024-2030 ()" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue estimate for the base year 2024 is $1.00 trillion with a CAGR of 5.2% for the study period 2024-2030.



The facility management (FM) sector is experiencing a major transformation due to external forces, changing customer demands, and internal constraints. Geopolitical instability, such as inflation, economic uncertainty, and global conflicts, have disrupted supply chains and raised the cost of operations. Although inflation has increased revenue, it has also compressed margins, and organizations are now concentrating on cost optimization and more outsourcing of FM. At the same time, radical changes in technology, labor market, and workplace demands are redefining service delivery.



The emergence of mobile, flexible workforces and the focus on sustainability and user experience require innovative, tech-enabled FM solutions. However, most companies have been slow to change, and they have been commoditized and their growth stagnated. FM providers need to go beyond the traditional models, be innovative and seek strategic partnerships or acquisitions to develop future-ready capabilities to stay competitive. The convergence of these forces is transforming the FM environment and necessitating a dynamic and responsive approach to address the changing needs of clients and the built environment at large.



Scope of Analysis



Public Sector:

Healthcare, government, education, and other public sectors (e.g., military and defense, immigration, transport, prisons, emergency services, libraries, public buildings, and heritage and culture)

Private Sector:

Professional services, financial services, industrial, and other private sectors (e.g., retail, hospitality, sport and leisure)

Why

This study uses end-user contracts to calculate the facility management (FM) market's revenue, including the outsourced FM market (excluding in-house FM services and small FM).

The study will present in-house and small FM market opportunities to quantify the FM universe (total spending on all FM services and the addressable market).

In-house FM covers the value of services the end user delivers using its internal staff, not an external service provider.

Small FM relates to small, single-site contracts for small businesses that local service firms will cover.

Analyst Perspective

The analysis categorizes sectors to provide clarity on market dynamics and growth drivers.

Customer sectors include Public Sector (healthcare, government, education) and Private Sector (professional services, financial services).

Regions analyzed include North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW).

Growth Drivers

Ongoing government commitment to outsourcing in the public sector raises FM penetration and drives market revenues for outsourced FM services.

Demand for cost savings and single-contact integrated solutions drives FM contract penetration and boosts revenues for integrated delivery models.

The industrial and commercial sectors' growing need for technical services boosts demand in the hard services segment.

Economic uncertainty and low GDP growth could increase FM outsourcing rates as customers increase their focus on core process optimization, cost reduction, and improved productivity. High inflation will act as a tailwind for increasing prices and revenues.

However, although this will drive revenue expansion, it will force up costs and pressure margins. Increased focus on energy management, environmental services, and sustainability drives revenue growth in the additional services segment.

FM is converging with energy management, performance contracting, and sustainability management, driving the addressable market for FM service suppliers.

Outsourcing traditionally in-house FM services in the industrial and manufacturing sectors will drive revenue growth across all service segments, especially hard and additional services.

Growth Restraints

Budget constraints resulting from global economic uncertainty will increase price sensitivity, reduce opportunities for value-based upselling, and open the door to aggressive pricing strategies.

The historical reliance on in-house FM service delivery and the lack of an outsourcing culture in several customer groups will slow the growth of outsourced FM penetration.

Service commoditization, fierce price competition, and margin pressure (especially in the support/soft services market) will lead to severe price sensitivity among customers.

The maturity of soft services outsourcing (especially in the private sector) will increase pressure on sales pipelines and severely limit opportunities.

Skills shortages and difficulties in acquiring qualified staff negatively impacts the growth of hard FM and additional services.

Underdeveloped and weak IFM offerings and few true IFM participants (other than some top suppliers) will limit IFM delivery models in the wider market, hindering customer awareness.

Despite strong revenue growth in the public sector, complex tendering processes and the slow pace of awarding new contracts may be unattractive to many suppliers.

Key Topics Covered:



Scope Segmentation & Methodology

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation by Service Type

Segmentation by Customer Sector

Segmentation by Geography

Segmentation by Contract Type

FM Service Spectrum by Contract Type

FM Market Analysis Methodology

Transformation in the Global Facility Management Industry

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Facility Management FM Industry

Growth Environment

CEO's 360-degree Perspectives

Global FM Market Highlights in Numbers

Global FM Market Segmentation

Global FM Market Growth by Segment

5 Main Pillars of FM Transformation

Predictions and Conclusions

Ecosystem in the Global Facility Management Industry

Competitive Environment

Competitive Summary by Region

Key Competitors by Region

Key Competitors by Service Background/Heritage

Competitive Outlook for the Global FM Market

Revenue Market Share

Leading FM Suppliers by Region

Growth Generator in the Global Facility Management Market

Summary of the Global FM Market Growth Outlook

Top 5 FM Developments 2024-2030

Key FM Market Trends

Global FM Market Evolution

Top Transformational FM Trends 2025-2030

High Impact Trends and Influencing Factors in 2025

Global FM Universe: Total Addressable Market

Global FM Universe: Benchmarking Regions

Growth Metrics

Key Growth Metrics by Region

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast by Contract Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Contract Type

Revenue by Service Type

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type

Revenue by Service Sub-type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Service Type

Market Growth Outlook by Service Type

FM Market by Customer Type

Revenue Forecast by Customer Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Type

Revenue by Customer Sub-type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Customer Type

Market Growth Outlook by Customer Sector

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue by Region by Contract Type

Revenue by Region by Service Type

Revenue by Region by Customer Type

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Decarbonization and Net Zero

Growth Opportunity 2: Customer Sector Alignment

Growth Opportunity 3: User Experience and Hospitality Services

Growth Opportunity 4: Supporting Customers' ESG Strategies

Growth Opportunity 5: Workplace Technology and Analytics

Growth Opportunity 6: Digital Transformation and AI for FM

Growth Opportunity 7: Remote FM Services

Growth Opportunity 8: Healthy and Sustainable Buildings

Growth Opportunity 9: Business Productivity and Organizational Resilience

Growth Opportunity 10: Service Integration and IFM

Growth Generator in the North America Facility Management Market

FM Market Dynamics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Contract Type

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Revenue Forecast by Customer Type

Revenue Forecast by Country

FM Market Segmentations

FM Market Growth Outlook by Segment

Competitive Environment

Revenue Market Share

Growth Generator in the Europe Facility Management Market

FM Market Dynamics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Contract Type

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Revenue Forecast by Customer Type

Revenue Forecast by Country

FM Market Segmentations

FM Market Growth Outlook by Segment

Competitive Environment

Revenue Market Share

Growth Generator in the Asia Facility Management Market

FM Market Dynamics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Contract Type

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Revenue Forecast by Customer Type

Revenue Forecast by Country

FM Market Segmentations

FM Market Growth Outlook by Segment

Competitive Environment

Revenue Market Share

Growth Generator in the RoW Facility Management Market

FM Market Dynamics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Contract Type

Revenue Forecast by Service Type

Revenue Forecast by Customer Type

Revenue Forecast by Country

FM Market Segmentations

FM Market Growth Outlook by Segment

Competitive Environment

Revenue Market Share

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

Next Steps

