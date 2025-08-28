Industrial Semiconductors Market Outlook Report 2024-2029 | Sustainability, Digital Transformation, and the Convergence of AI and Connectivity will Drive Demand for Specialty Semiconductors

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the Industrial Semiconductors Market, Global, 2024-2029 ()" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The revenue estimate for the base year 2024 is $65.87 billion, with a CAGR of 8.4% for the study period from 2024 to 2029.

Semiconductor devices used in the industrial sector are referred to as industrial semiconductors. While the term "industrial" is very broad, the specific applications in scope include industrial automation systems (such as PLCs, SCADA, and motor drives), as well as aerospace and defense, healthcare, education, energy (including green energy and EV charging), and other sectors.



Current weaknesses in the industrial semiconductor market are primarily attributed to the global macroeconomic scenario, which has led to inventory depletion at customer sites. Consequently, demand has been low, resulting in a decline in sales. However, some market participants expect the situation to improve by the end of 2024 or by mid-2025, after which the market for industrial semiconductors is expected to enter a growth phase once again.



In 2025 and beyond, market growth will be fueled by megatrends such as AI, digital transformation, connectivity, the convergence of AI and connectivity, and sustainability. The report aims to estimate the SAM of the market from a revenue perspective and further identifies the trends that will shape the future of the market in the next five years.



The market revenues only represent sales of new chips; they exclude sales of refurbished components.



The study provides a global analysis of the industrial semiconductor market, with segmentation by the following regions:

The Americas, which includes North America (the United States and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Central and South America), and others (e.g., the Caribbean Islands)

Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), including Russia

Asia-Pacific (APAC), which includes countries on the western border of the Pacific Ocean, those on the Indo-Chinese Peninsula and the Pacific Islands, and in Central Asia

Scope

Disruptive Technologies

Why

The semiconductor industry is exploring technologies and materials beyond silicon to meet the power, performance, and area challenges of developing devices for next-gen applications that address megatrends like sustainability.

Compound semiconductor materials like SiC, gallium nitride (GaN), gate-all-around (GaA) transistors, and indium phosphide (InP) are being developed for advancing power and RF products. Silicon photonics technology is being actively pursued to solve computing challenges.

Analyst Perspective

The material and technology platforms mentioned above are at various stages of R&D and commercial maturity. In 2025, there will be more momentum for leveraging materials beyond silicon and for adopting new computing technologies for two reasons;

To reduce the race to be a leader in emerging technologies.

Alternative and superior technologies need not be manufactured in isolation.

Internal Challenges

Why

The skill shortage issue widely impacts the semiconductor industry as time-to-market and cost issues increase across design and manufacturing processes. In the industrial semiconductor market, this problem is amplified mainly because of the need for design customization at scale driven by the sheer breadth of applications.

As a result, design engineers are required to handle a large volume of requests while striving to remain competitive.

Analyst Perspective

EDA solutions need to play a larger role. Overcoming skill shortages with software solutions is not an easy approach. Engineers working across design and manufacturing processes need to be empowered with AI-powered design, allowing and enabling them to tackle challenges while providing end-to-end design testing and quality productivity.

STEM initiatives are needed to boost new workforce generation, and industries need to partner with academic institutions and invest in infrastructure, education, and training for successful careers in the semiconductor industry.

Geopolitical Chaos

Why

Post-pandemic supply chain disruptions highlighted the semiconductor industry's overreliance on the South Asian region.

Countries are intensively having nationalized semiconductor industries, sparking a race for self-sufficiency and technological dominance.

Trade wars (e.g., the US vs. China) and the imposition of sanctions and tariffs across industries have negatively impacted power semiconductor supply chains.

The Russo-Ukrainian War and China-Taiwan conflict destabilized international markets.

Analyst Perspective

The industry needs an electronics ecosystem that connects all parts of the value chain.

The global ecosystem for semiconductors is so extensive that making it completely self-sufficient is not a viable goal.

Western countries cannot compete with Asian countries' cost advantages. Instead of reshoring, Western countries should focus on friend-shoring and near-shoring to reap cost benefits.

Establishing back and fabs for power semiconductor chips will help make their position in the semiconductor supply chain.

Competitive Environment

Growth Drivers

Sustainability.

Digital Transformation.

Edge Devices.

Manufacturing Investments to Regain Momentum

Growth Restraints

Macro-economic Scenario:



The industrial sector contributed 13.7% of the total semiconductor devices market revenue in 2023 despite a decline in revenues in the same year. The sector was poised for growth in the following years, riding the momentum of two consecutive years of revenue growth, as industry implementation in the post-pandemic world gained steam. However, a weak macroeconomic situation, which began in late 2023, continued to impact the industrial sector. As a result, inventory levels in industrial and markets remained high in the first half. Furthermore, an expected revival of demand in the following year has been delayed due to uncertainty surrounding geopolitics and a resulting weaker investment climate.



Lack of Skilled Resources:



The shortage of skilled talent significantly impacts the overall semiconductor industry, with concerns over time-to-market and cost management increasing across both design and manufacturing processes. In the Industrial semiconductor market, this problem is further amplified because the need for design customization is large due to the high volume of applications in this sector.



High Time-to-market and Design Costs:



The challenges in designing next-generation semiconductor devices are increasing due to shrinking process nodes, effectively testing the physical and scientific limits of semiconductor technology. As a result, developing products is becoming expensive and time-consuming. The industry is becoming very stringent in assessing the long-term commercialization prospects of research investments. Smaller branch projects are likely to be shelved, thus missing opportunities to drive new innovations.

Key Competitors

Global

Analog Devices

Fuji Electric

Infineon Technologies

Microchip Technology

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric

Navitas Semiconductor

Nexperia

Onsemi

Power Integrations

Renesas Electronics

ROHM

Sanan IC

Semikron-Danfoss

STMicroelectronics

Texas Instruments

Toshiba Electronic Devices

Transphorm

Vincotech GmbH

Vishay Intertechnology

Wolfspeed

APAC

Actron Technology Corp.

BYD Semiconductor

CR Micro

Fuji Electric

Innoc Semiconductor

KEC Corporation

Kyocera

Leapers Semiconductor

Magnachip

MINEBEA MITSUMI Inc.

Mitsubishi Electric

Power Master Semiconductor

Renesas Electronics

ROHM

Sanan IC

Sanken Electric

SemilQ

Silan Microelectronics

SIRETEXFIR Corp.

Star Semiconductor Corp.

Toshiba Electronic Devices

WeEn Semiconductors

EMEA

CambridgeGaN Devices

Diotec Semiconductor AG

Dynex Semiconductor Ltd.

Infineon Technologies

Nexperia

Robert Bosch

Semikron-Danfoss

STMicroelectronics

Vincotech GmbH

VisIC Technologies

Americas

Alpha and Omega

Semiconductor

C&H Technology Inc.

Diodes Inc.

Efficient Power Conversion

Litefuels

MaxPower Semiconductor

Microchip Technology

Navitas Semiconductor

Onsemi

Polar Semiconductor

Power Integrations

Power Semiconductors Inc.

Powerex Inc.

Oorvo

SiPower Inc.

Texas Instruments

Transphorm

Vishay Intertechnology

Wolfspeed

Key Topics Covered:



Research Scope

Scope of Analysis

Product Segmentation

Segmentation by End-User Vertical

Growth Environment: Transformation in the Industrial Semiconductors Market

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Industrial Semiconductors Industry

Ecosystem in Industrial Semiconductors Market

Distribution Channels

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Growth Generator in Industrial Semiconductors Sector

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

Forecast Considerations

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by End Markets

Revenue Forecast by Semiconductor Devices

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Megatrend 1 - Artificial Intelligence in Manufacturing

Megatrend 2 - Sustainability: Innovating to Zero

Revenue Share

Revenue Share By End Market 2024

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Generator Industrial Systems and Machines Sector

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Semiconductor Devices

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator Energy Sector

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Semiconductor Devices

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis

Forecast Analysis - Wireless EV Charging Systems and Methods

Growth Generator Aerospace and Defense Sector

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Semiconductor Devices

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator Medical Sector

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Semiconductor Devices

Forecast Analysis

Growth Generator Other Sectors

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Semiconductor Devices

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Universe in Industrial Semiconductors Market

Growth Opportunity 1: Railways

Growth Opportunity 2: AI-assisted Testing

Growth Opportunity 3: EV Charging

Appendix & Next Steps

Benefits and Impacts of Growth Opportunities

