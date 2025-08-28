Europe AI Payments and E-Commerce Market Report 2025 | Europe's New AI Laws Create Winners and Losers, Trust Deficit Undermines AI's Promise in Financial Services

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Europe's Payments and E-Commerce: Adoption Gaps, Regulatory Shifts, and Key Developments 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Northern and Eastern Europe Take the Lead in AI Use, but Integration Gaps Persist

AI adoption is gaining traction across Europe, especially in the Baltics and Nordics, where enterprise usage is high in countries like Latvia, Norway, and Estonia. Poland and Slovenia are also accelerating ahead of the regional average. Yet, major economies such as Germany, France, and the Netherlands show slower momentum, while Spain trails with minimal integration into workflows. Despite widespread experimentation, true operational maturity remains out of reach for many firms.

Europe's New AI Laws Create Winners and Losers

With the EU AI Act, DORA, and GDPR converging, regulatory alignment is becoming a key differentiator. The report finds that firms incorporating compliance into their AI strategies gain a structural advantage in high-risk areas like fraud detection and credit scoring. Those that fail to operationalize beyond pilots risk being left behind.

Trust Deficit Undermines AI's Promise in Financial Services

Public skepticism continues to shadow AI advances. In most European countries, fewer than half of users believe the benefits outweigh the risks, with especially low trust in Northern and Western Europe. Growing exposure to AI-driven fraud tactics like deepfakes and phishing further erodes confidence.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Key Takeaways

3. AI Adoption Landscape & Regional Patterns

3.1. Regional Adoption Benchmarks

Northern & Western Europe: Adoption of AI by Country, in % of Respondents Reporting Regular Use, Nov 2024 - Jan 2025

Southern & Eastern Europe: Adoption of AI by Country, in % of Respondents Reporting Regular Use, Nov 2024 - Jan 2025

Europe: AI Technology Adoption by Country, in % of Enterprises with 10 or More Employees, 2023 & 2024

Europe: AI Application Types, in?% of Enterprises with 10 or More Employees, 2023 & 2024

Europe: Employee Usage of AI Tool by Country, in % of Respondents Using AI Several Times Weekly, June 2025

3.2. Seller Segmentation & Barriers

Europe: Lag in Generative AI Adoption, IT Investment Deficit, and Infrastructure Limitations, July 2025

Europe: AI Reskilling Targets, Talent Retention Issues, and Compliance Barriers, July 2025

4. Functional Use Cases & Economic Impact

4.1. E-Commerce Seller Operations

Europe: LVMH's AI Integration Across Design, E-Commerce, Engagement, and Operations, July 2025

Europe: AI Use in LVMH's E-Commerce Search, Loyalty Programs, and Sales Tools, July 2025

4.2. Payments & FinTech Use Cases

Europe: AI-Driven Payment Automation, Fraud Detection, and Core Infrastructure Upgrades, July 2025

Europe: AI in Open Banking for Risk Control, Value Services, and Infrastructure Efficiency, July 2025

Europe: AI Wallet Mergers, P2P Expansion, and Digital Euro Integration, July 2025

Europe: AI-Driven MCA Growth, PSP Consolidation, and Regulatory Alignment via PSD3, July 2025

Europe: Digital Euro, MiCA Regulation, Innovation Framework, and AI-Driven Payments, July 2025

5. Risk Management, Trust & Security

5.1. Fraud & Threat Trends

Europe: AI Fraud Prevention, Biometric Authentication, and Tokenized Checkout Solutions, July 2025

Europe: Deepfakes, Synthetic Identities, and Onboarding Manipulation in AI-Driven Payments, July 2025

Europe: Multi-Channel Deception, AI Disinformation, and Detection Strain in Fraud Landscape, July 2025

5.2. Detection Tools & Risk Models

Europe: Fraud Prevention, Chatbot Automation, Personalization, and Process Efficiency, July 2025

Europe: AI Use Cases in Risk and Compliance Functions, in % of Respondents, Aug - Sep 2024

5.3 Trust & Readiness

Europe: Personal and Work Adoption of Top Generative AI Use Cases, in % of Respondents, June - Aug 2024

Europe: Employee Views on Generative AI's Workplace Outcomes, in % of Respondents, June - Aug 2024

Europe: Top Public Concerns About Generative AI Use, in % of Respondents, June - August 2024

Europe: Use of Generative AI by Task Type, in % of Respondents, June - August 2024

Europe: Employee Expectations of AI Job Displacement by Country, in % of Respondents, June 2025

Europe: AI Agent Integration into Operational Workflows by Country, in % of Companies, June 2025

Northern & Western Europe: Trust and Acceptance of AI by Country, in % of Respondents, Nov 2024 - Jan 2025

Southern & Eastern Europe: Trust and Acceptance of AI by Country, in % of Respondents, Nov 2024 - Jan 2025

Northern & Western Europe: Views of AI Benefits Over Risks, in % of Respondents by Country, Nov 2024 - Jan 2025

Southern & Eastern Europe: Views of AI Benefits Over Risks, in % of Respondents by Country, Nov 2024 - Jan 2025

Northern & Western Europe: Regular Use and Trust of AI at Work by Country, in % of Respondents, Nov 2024 - Jan 2025

Southern & Eastern Europe: Regular Use and Trust of AI at Work by Country, in % of Respondents, Nov 2024 - Jan 2025

Nordics: Regulatory Burdens, Leadership Gaps, and Low AI Agent Adoption in GenAI, March 2025

UK & Nordics: Perception & Adoption of GenAI Among Business Leaders, in % of Resp., September 2024

Germany & Nordics: Concerns and Experimentation Levels in GenAI Adoption, in % of Resp., September 2024

Netherlands & Nordics: Perceived Barriers and Trust Levels in GenAI Adoption, in % of Resp., September 2024

5.4. Regulation & Compliance

Northern & Western Europe: Share Citing a Need for AI Regulation by?Country, in % of Respondents Nov 2024 - Jan 2025

Southern & Eastern Europe: Share Citing a Need for AI Regulation by?Country, in % of Respondents Nov 2024 - Jan 2025

Europe: GPAI-Driven Consumer Risks from Accountability Gaps, Data Bias, and Manipulation, July 2025

Europe: Institutional, Regulatory, and Technical Obstacles to AI Integration, July 2025

Europe: GPAI Explainability Limits, ICT Risks, and Talent Shortages in Banking Sector, July 2025

Europe: AI Transparency, Third-Party Oversight, ICT Risk , and Ethical Use Requirements, July 2025

Europe: AI Act Risk Model, E-Commerce Adoption, and Early Implementation via AI Pact, July 2025

6. Competitive Landscape & Strategic AI Movement

6.1. Market Scale & Activity

Europe: Gen AI Productivity Gains, Model Deficit, Infrastructure Gaps, and Energy Demand, July 2025

Europe: AI Semiconductor Design, Cloud Infrastructure, Raw Material Supply, July 2025

6.2. Strategic Moves by Key Players

Europe: Advancing AI Governance Through Funding, Regulation, and Innovation, July 2025

Europe: Cloud Dependency, Modular AI Architecture, and Strategic Investment Priorities, July 2025

6.3 AI Governance, Regulation & Innovation Enablers

Europe: AI Act, Regulatory Sandboxes, Testing Environments, and Data Space Strategy, July 2025

7. Country Spotlights: National Insights & Strategic Challenges

7.1. UK

Deepfake Scams, Fintech Vulnerabilities, and Enforcement Gaps in AI-Driven Fraud, July 2025

Executive Impersonation and Cross-Border Risks in AI-Driven Corporate Fraud, July 2025

7.2. Germany

Top-Reported Benefits of GenAI Adoption, in % of Respondents, March 2025

Top-Reported Barriers of GenAI Adoption, in % of Respondents, March 2025

GenAI Strategy Implementation Status Among Enterprises, in % of Respondents, 2024 & 2025

Top Barriers to Trusted AI Implementation Among Enterprises, in % of Respondents, March 2025

eCrime Threat Vectors in Digital Systems, in % of Respondents, May 2024

7.3. France

GenAI Confidence, Regulatory Clarity, Talent Gaps, and Infrastructure Limitations, July 2025

Top GenAI Adoption Inhibitors vs. Global Baseline, in % Point Difference, January 2025

7.4. Spain

Company Focus on Tech Investment and Strategic Digital Transformation, in % of Respondents, July 2025

Structural Barriers to AI Adoption, SME Limitations, and Fragmented Digital Strategy, July 2025

7.5. Poland

Poland: AI Investment Perception by Company Size, in % of Respondents, June 2025

Poland: Institutional Gaps, SME Resistance, and AI Barriers in Competitiveness Context, July 2025

