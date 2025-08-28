Europe AI Payments and E-Commerce Market Report 2025 | Europe's New AI Laws Create Winners and Losers, Trust Deficit Undermines AI's Promise in Financial Services

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI in Europe's Payments and E-Commerce: Adoption Gaps, Regulatory Shifts, and Key Developments 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Northern and Eastern Europe Take the Lead in AI Use, but Integration Gaps Persist
AI adoption is gaining traction across Europe, especially in the Baltics and Nordics, where enterprise usage is high in countries like Latvia, Norway, and Estonia. Poland and Slovenia are also accelerating ahead of the regional average. Yet, major economies such as Germany, France, and the Netherlands show slower momentum, while Spain trails with minimal integration into workflows. Despite widespread experimentation, true operational maturity remains out of reach for many firms.
Europe's New AI Laws Create Winners and Losers
With the EU AI Act, DORA, and GDPR converging, regulatory alignment is becoming a key differentiator. The report finds that firms incorporating compliance into their AI strategies gain a structural advantage in high-risk areas like fraud detection and credit scoring. Those that fail to operationalize beyond pilots risk being left behind.
Trust Deficit Undermines AI's Promise in Financial Services
Public skepticism continues to shadow AI advances. In most European countries, fewer than half of users believe the benefits outweigh the risks, with especially low trust in Northern and Western Europe. Growing exposure to AI-driven fraud tactics like deepfakes and phishing further erodes confidence.
Key Topics Covered:
