ITS Logistics Launches Retail Logistics Hubs to Help Brands Navigate Tariffs, Compliance, and Customer Expectations

RENO, Nev., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ITS Logistics, a leading third-party logistics provider, today announced the launch of its Retail Logistics Hubs, a nationwide network of fulfillment and distribution centers designed to help retailers overcome today’s most pressing supply chain challenges, including tariff volatility, leaner inventories, stringent compliance demands, and increased consumer expectations for speed and sustainability. The hubs combine strategically located facilities with integrated systems, advanced compliance monitoring, and ESG-aligned operations, enabling shippers to move product with confidence—whether scaling a mid-market brand or supporting global retail networks.

“Retailers are facing a delicate balancing act,” said Kasia Wenker, Vice President of Solutions Engineering at ITS Logistics. “Tariff uncertainty has driven many to frontload or trim inventories, but that only works if execution is flawless. The real risk is losing sales to stockouts, delays, or compliance failures. Our Retail Hubs are designed to solve that gap—delivering speed, visibility, and reliability in a volatile market.”

Since May, several major retailers have adopted leaner, more purposeful inventory strategies to combat tariff-induced cost pressures. In the company’s recent earnings call, Lowe’s reported a $499 million decrease in inventory levels compared to the previous year, citing the implementation of new planning tools to optimize inventory allocation across their national footprint. Levi Strauss stated they will be “taking a hard look at productivity” across their products, cutting low-performing SKUs to reduce tariff costs for the holiday season. Walmart cited disciplined inventory levels and fewer markdowns as one of their key contributors to improved gross margins in the second quarter, signaling reduced inventory and faster turnover in their stores. With smaller stock levels and uncertainty surrounding future costs, companies are forced to think critically about how goods move—improving forecasting, emphasizing real-time visibility, and placing a renewed emphasis on reverse logistics to return goods to shelves.

“Leaner inventory strategies can unlock cost savings, but only if logistics partners can keep pace,” Wenker added. “Our hubs put brands within two-day reach of 95% of the U.S. population while ensuring compliance and sustainability performance that protects both margins and reputations.”

Core capabilities of the Retail Logistics Hubs include:

Reduced chargebacks and improved vendor performance through real-time dashboards, seamless EDI integrations, and compliance scorecards that keep operations aligned with retailer requirements.

through real-time dashboards, seamless EDI integrations, and compliance scorecards that keep operations aligned with retailer requirements. Recovered revenue from returns with reverse logistics processes that minimize write-offs and return inventory to shelves quickly.

with reverse logistics processes that minimize write-offs and return inventory to shelves quickly. Minimized detention and delivery failures via universal drop trailer programs and proven OTIF performance that keep freight moving on schedule.

via universal drop trailer programs and proven OTIF performance that keep freight moving on schedule. Enhanced ESG compliance with tailored sustainability solutions, including Scope 3 emissions reporting and WAIRE-compliant port drayage.

with tailored sustainability solutions, including Scope 3 emissions reporting and WAIRE-compliant port drayage. Accelerated onboarding through ITS’s dedicated activation support that ensures rapid integration, system testing, and program readiness.



In addition to Retail Logistics Hubs, ITS has already established a successful network of Food Logistics Hubs serving leading brands across the U.S. These purpose-built food facilities are designed to meet stringent regulatory and compliance requirements while enabling rapid fulfillment and nationwide reach. By extending the same proven model to the retail sector, ITS brings the operational expertise, infrastructure, and technology already trusted by major food shippers to retailers navigating today’s complex supply chain environment.

ITS Logistics offers a full suite of network transportation solutions across North America and omnichannel distribution and fulfillment services to 95% of the U.S. population within two days. These services include drayage and intermodal in 22 coastal ports and 30 rail ramps, a full suite of asset and asset-lite transportation solutions, omnichannel distribution and fulfillment, and outbound small parcel.

