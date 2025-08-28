Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market Report 2025-2035, with Profiles of Advanced Accelerator Applications, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Arrowhead, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Geron, & Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market Industry Trends and Global Forecast to 2035, by Type of Next Generation Drug Conjugates, Type of Targeting Ligand, Type of Payload, Type of Therapy, Route of Administration, Key Target Indications and Key Geographical Regions" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global next generation drug conjugates market is estimated to grow from USD 3.3 billion in 2025, to USD 15.47 billion by 2035, at a CAGR of 15.07% during the forecast period to 2035.

Owing to their non-immunogenic nature, structural stability, better clinical profile, targeted delivery of payload, limited side effects, permeability and deeper cellular penetration, next generation drug conjugates have emerged as viable targeted therapeutics for rare disease indications, including cancers. Similar to antibody drug conjugates (ADCs), these advanced versions boast superior clinical efficacy and stability while employing diverse non-antibody targeting agents, such as peptides, amino sugars, lipids, and small molecules. Instead of traditional drugs, they use payloads, such as oligonucleotides, antisense oligonucleotides, si-RNA, drugs, and radionuclides for targeted delivery.

This fusion of targeting ligands and payloads has spawned various types of next generation drug conjugates, including peptide drug conjugates, peptide receptor radionuclide therapy, GalNac conjugates, si-RNA conjugates, all proving effective against diseases, such as solid tumors, metabolic disorders, and hematological disorders.

The USFDA has approved six next generation drug conjugates for therapeutic use, including Lutathera, Pluvicto, Givlaari, Oxlumo, Leqvio, and Amvuttra. These approvals underscore the clinical triumphs of these advanced therapies and their potential across a wide range of medical conditions. With ongoing innovation, promising trial outcomes, expedited approvals, and collaborative efforts, the market for next generation drug conjugates anticipates significant growth in the forecast period.

Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market: Key Insights

The report delves into the current state of the next generation drug conjugates market and identifies potential growth opportunities within the industry. Some key findings from the report include:

The pipeline features more than 200 next generation drug conjugates with small molecules, peptides, lipids, amino sugars and virus like particles as the targeting ligands for therapeutic purposes.

Close to 60% of the next generation drug conjugates use peptides as targeting ligands; of these, the majority are being evaluated in clinical trials for the treatment of oncological disorders.

Over 260 clinical trials have been registered in the past few years to evaluate the safety and efficacy of various next generation drug conjugates; majority of these studies have been conducted across sites in the US.

Over the past few years, partnership activity in this field has increased for the development of effective drug conjugate therapies.

Lack of clinical efficacy has been the common reason for drug failure, accounting for the discontinuation of more than 55% of clinical trials, while several non-drug related issues caused the failure of more than 30% of trials.

With growing focus on the development pipeline and encouraging clinical results, the market is anticipated to witness an annualized growth rate of over 20%, during the next decade.

Players in the Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market Covered in the Report Include

Advanced Accelerator Applications

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Geron Corporation

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market: Research Coverage

Market Sizing and Opportunity Analysis: The report features an in-depth analysis of the next generation drug conjugates market, focusing on key market segments, including type of targeting ligand, type of payload, type of therapy, route of administration, target disease indication and key geographical regions.

The report features an in-depth analysis of the next generation drug conjugates market, focusing on key market segments, including type of targeting ligand, type of payload, type of therapy, route of administration, target disease indication and key geographical regions. Market Landscape: A comprehensive evaluation of next generation drug conjugates / next generation targeted therapeutics that are either approved or being evaluated in different stages of development, considering various parameters, such as type of conjugate, type of targeting ligand, type of payload, type of biological target, mechanism of action, stage of development, phase of development, type of therapy, route of administration, target disease indication, therapeutic area and target population. Further, the chapter includes information on various next generation drug conjugate developers, based on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players (in terms of number of drug candidates).

A comprehensive evaluation of next generation drug conjugates / next generation targeted therapeutics that are either approved or being evaluated in different stages of development, considering various parameters, such as type of conjugate, type of targeting ligand, type of payload, type of biological target, mechanism of action, stage of development, phase of development, type of therapy, route of administration, target disease indication, therapeutic area and target population. Further, the chapter includes information on various next generation drug conjugate developers, based on their year of establishment, company size, location of headquarters and most active players (in terms of number of drug candidates). Company Profiles: In-depth profiles of key industry players involved in the development of next generation drug conjugates, focusing on company overviews, product portfolio, detailed information on the drug candidates which are either approved or are in phase III of clinical development, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

In-depth profiles of key industry players involved in the development of next generation drug conjugates, focusing on company overviews, product portfolio, detailed information on the drug candidates which are either approved or are in phase III of clinical development, recent developments and an informed future outlook. Clinical Trials: Examination of completed, ongoing, and planned clinical studies of various drug conjugates based on parameters like trial registration year, trial phase, trial status, enrolled patient population, type of sponsor, age group, most active industry players, leading drug candidate, primary purpose, therapeutic area and key geographical regions.

Examination of completed, ongoing, and planned clinical studies of various drug conjugates based on parameters like trial registration year, trial phase, trial status, enrolled patient population, type of sponsor, age group, most active industry players, leading drug candidate, primary purpose, therapeutic area and key geographical regions. Partnerships and Collaborations: An analysis of partnerships established in this sector, since 2018, covering acquisitions, research and development agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, platform / technology licensing agreement, service agreements, clinical trial agreements, joint ventures and others.

An analysis of partnerships established in this sector, since 2018, covering acquisitions, research and development agreements, product development and commercialization agreements, platform / technology licensing agreement, service agreements, clinical trial agreements, joint ventures and others. Academic Grant Analysis: A comprehensive evaluation of various grants that have been awarded to research institutes engaged in conducting research related to next generation drug conjugates, since 2018, based on various important parameters, such as year of grant award, amount awarded, funding institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, activity code, study section involved, popular NIH departments (based on number of grants awarded), prominent program officers, leading recipient organizations and key regions.

A comprehensive evaluation of various grants that have been awarded to research institutes engaged in conducting research related to next generation drug conjugates, since 2018, based on various important parameters, such as year of grant award, amount awarded, funding institute center, support period, type of grant application, purpose of grant award, activity code, study section involved, popular NIH departments (based on number of grants awarded), prominent program officers, leading recipient organizations and key regions. Publication Analysis: An in-depth analysis of scientific articles focused on next generation drug conjugates based on year of publication, type of publication, type of conjugate, target indication, copyright holders, focus area, leading publishers and key journals (in terms of number of articles published and impact factor).

An in-depth analysis of scientific articles focused on next generation drug conjugates based on year of publication, type of publication, type of conjugate, target indication, copyright holders, focus area, leading publishers and key journals (in terms of number of articles published and impact factor). Drug Failure Analysis: An in-depth analysis of next generation drug conjugates that failed to progress to later stages of development, based on various relevant parameters, such as trial status of discontinuation, trial phase of discontinuation, average trial year, type of therapy, target indication and reason for drug failure.

An in-depth analysis of next generation drug conjugates that failed to progress to later stages of development, based on various relevant parameters, such as trial status of discontinuation, trial phase of discontinuation, average trial year, type of therapy, target indication and reason for drug failure. Success Protocol Analysis: An insightful success protocol analysis of recently approved and commercialized next generation drug conjugates, based on several relevant parameters, such as dosing frequency, drug efficacy, drug exclusivity, drug designation, fatality rate, geographical reach, intra-class competition, line of treatment, prevalence, price, type of therapy, and existing competition among developers.

Key Questions Answered in this Report

How many companies are currently engaged in this market?

Which are the leading companies in this market?

What kind of partnership models are commonly adopted by industry stakeholders?

What factors are likely to influence the evolution of this market?

What is the current and future market size?

What is the CAGR of this market?

How is the current and future market opportunity likely to be distributed across key market segments?

Key Topics Covered:

1. PREFACE

2. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

3. INTRODUCTION

4. MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1. Methodology

4.2. Next Generation Drug Conjugates: List of Therapies

4.3. Next Generation Drug Conjugates: Developer Landscape

5. COMPANY AND DRUG PROFILES

5.1. Advanced Accelerator Applications

5.2. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

5.3. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

5.4. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

5.5. Geron

5.6. Ionis Pharmaceuticals

6. CLINICAL TRIAL ANALYSIS

6.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

6.2. Next Generation Drug Conjugates: Clinical Trial Analysis

7. PARTNERSHIPS AND COLLABORATIONS

7.1. Partnership Models

7.2. Next Generation Drug Conjugates: Partnerships and Collaborations

8. ACADEMIC GRANTS ANALYSIS

8.1. Methodology and Key Parameters

8.2. Next Generation Drug Conjugates: Academic Grants Analysis

9. PUBLICATION ANALYSIS

9.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

9.2. Next Generation Drug Conjugates: Publication Analysis

10. DRUG FAILURE ANALYSIS

10.1. Analysis Methodology and Key Parameters

10.2. Next Generation Drug Conjugates: Drug Failure Analysis

11. SUCCESS PROTOCOL ANALYSIS

11.1. Methodology and Key Parameters

11.2. Key Assumptions and Scoring Criteria

11.3. Success Protocol Analysis

11.4. Assessment of Approved Next Generation Drug Conjugates: Harvey Ball Analysis

12. MARKET FORECAST AND OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS

12.1. Key Assumptions and Forecast Methodology

12.2. Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market, 2023-2035

12.3. Next Generation Drug Conjugates Market: Product-wise Sales Forecast, 2022-2035



