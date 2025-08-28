Global E-Commerce & Payments Market Intelligence Compendium 2025: Digital Payments Gain Momentum, AI Becomes Integral, Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Advance, B2B Marketplaces Drive Trade Digitization

Dublin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Compendium 2025: E-Commerce & Payments Intelligence B2C, B2B, and Digital Payments Innovations, Adoption, and Market Shifts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global E-Commerce and Payments Markets Advance Through AI, Digital Wallets, and Cross-Border Trade

Worldwide retail E-Commerce sales are set to exceed USD 6 trillion in 2024, underscoring ongoing growth in online shopping. Social commerce is becoming a core channel for discovery and purchasing, supported by competitive prices, free shipping, and easy returns. However, high delivery costs and fraud concerns still hinder some transactions.

Digital Payments Gain Momentum

Non-cash transactions are expected to grow globally at a CAGR of +15% through 2028, driven by adoption in both retail and B2B payments. Digital wallets are increasing in popularity for their convenience, while instant payments are securing a greater share. In B2B, virtual cards are emerging as secure, automated options.

AI Becomes Integral to Commerce

By 2025, 77% of employees globally will use AI tools in their daily work, signaling its integration into business operations. In E-Commerce, AI powers personalization, virtual try-ons, and voice-enabled shopping. In payments, it strengthens fraud prevention, improves compliance processes, and optimizes checkout experiences.

Blockchain and Cryptocurrency Advance

In 2023, 65% of consumers expressed interest in paying with cryptocurrencies, showing rising demand for digital currency transactions. Institutional adoption is also growing, with blockchain used for real-time settlement, supply chain transparency, and asset tokenization.

B2B Marketplaces Drive Trade Digitization

Global B2B E-Commerce GMV is forecast to surpass EUR 35 trillion by 2026, supported by innovative marketplaces and integrated payment systems. Sector-specific platforms, AI-enabled procurement, and secure invoicing solutions are streamlining trade and boosting efficiency for global buyers and sellers.

Key Questions Answered

How is AI expected to influence global payments and compliance strategies in 2025?

How many global cryptocurrency owners were there in 2024?

What share of global B2B payment value was via virtual cards in 2024?

What was the share of global retail sales conducted via E-Commerce in 2024?

How are global consumer payment preferences in 2025 influencing the evolution of digital payment methods?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Management Summary

2. Key Takeaways

3. Global B2C E-Commerce Overview

3.1. E-Commerce Market Size, Growth & Sales Channels

3.2. Shopper Experience & Digital Behavior

3.3. Social Commerce & Cross-Border Shopping

4. Global Digital Payments Ecosystem

4.1. Digital Payments Market Overview & Revenue Insights

4.2. AI-Driven Transformation in Payments

5 Global AI & Automation in Commerce

5.1. AI Adoption & Investment Landscape

5.2. AI Integration in Enterprise Operations

5.3. AI Revenue & Cost Impacts

5.4. AI Governance, Risks, & Strategic Alignment

6. Global Blockchain & Crypto Trends

6.1. Blockchain Market Landscape

6.2. Blockchain Institutional Investment & Hedge Fund Activity

6.3. Crypto Consumer Behavior

7. B2B E-Commerce & Digital Trade

7.1. Market Landscape & Buyer Decision Journeys

7.2. Buyer Experience, Online Behavior, & Platform Preferences

7.3. Payments, Platforms, Marketplaces, & Technology Influence

