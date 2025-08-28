WHYY and PRX Announce Sports in America, a New Public Radio Show and Podcast Hosted by David Greene Celebrating the Stories of Sports That Unite People Across Generations, Communities and Identities

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WHYY in Philadelphia – the home of Peabody Award-winning Fresh Air with Terry Gross & Tonya Mosley – and Pulitzer-winning public media distributor PRX today announced Sports in America, a new weekly public radio show and podcast hosted by renowned journalist David Greene. The program will debut Tuesday, September 30, 2025, and will be available to public radio stations across the United States as well as podcast listeners everywhere. PRX represents the show from WHYY in the public radio marketplace and also serves as podcast distributor.

Sports in America will feature in-depth conversations with people across the world of sports, from the star who hits the winner at the buzzer to the millions of people whose lives are touched by the game. Diving into the personal and transformative moments shaping athletes, coaches, and fans alike, the show goes beyond the highlights to explore stories making sports a cornerstone of American life – it’s about the story, not the score. Upcoming episodes will include Baseball Hall of Fame pitcher Pedro Martinez, decorated NFL wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, former University of Pennsylvania swimmer Lia Thomas, and more.

“I’ve always felt unique in the public radio world. I love immersive conversations that breathe, peel back layers, and allow a person to reveal their truth. I’m also an obsessive––and my wife would say, annoying––sports fan who will joyously listen to hours of loud Pittsburgh sports talk radio,” said Sports in America host David Greene. “What’s missing in my life? A show that honors the best of what we do in public media and also brings the spark and energy sports fans relish. We’ve nailed it with Sports in America. And what better time than now, as sports are one rare thing we all still show up for together.”

David Greene is an acclaimed journalist and New York Times best-selling author. He hosted NPR’s Morning Edition for more than a decade and hosted NPR’s popular morning news podcast, Up First, guiding listeners through events such as turbulent elections, the worldwide pandemic, and fights for social change. He also serves as the host of public radio’s politics program Left, Right & Center from KCRW and PRX.

"Sports play a vital role in our society. In sports, we see the values that define us: teamwork, perseverance and the pursuit of excellence -- values that are also at the core of what we do at WHYY. More than 60% of our audiences express their deep interest in sports and that’s why we are so pleased to introduce Sports in America to public radio,” said Bill Marrazzo, President & CEO of WHYY. "David Greene brings a unique journalistic style, honed for years reporting for newspapers and public media. Behind every game is a story of identity, struggle, and triumph waiting to be told.”

“We’re thrilled to join with our public media partners at WHYY to bring Sports in America to radio. The world of sports is enthralling, prevalent in so many of our lives and communities, and fueled by personal, captivating stories,” said Stephanie Kuo, Vice President of Content at PRX. “David Greene is also a master of illuminating conversation, and his on-air camaraderie with listeners is one of one. We can’t wait for audiences to tune in.”

Sports in America from WHYY joins PRX’s roster of public radio programs including This American Life, The Sam Sanders Show from KCRW, Left, Right & Center from KCRW, Snap Judgment from KQED, Think from KERA, Embodied from WUNC, The World from GBH, The Moth Radio Hour, Latino USA, Reveal, The Ezra Klein Show, No Small Endeavor, and more.

Sports in America will also utilize select conversations from Religion of Sports’ In the Moment with David Greene, a podcast previously distributed by PRX. Religion of Sports is an award-winning media company defined by thoughtful, elevated stories uncovering why sports matter.

A video version of Sports in America will launch in 2026 on YouTube.

“The sports world is also full of incredible stories,” continued Greene. “I’m so proud of the team bringing this show to the world. I’m honored to deepen my work with PRX and partner with WHYY, the creators of Fresh Air, the unrivaled best interview show in the business.”

About WHYY

WHYY, the Philadelphia region’s leading public media provider, has served southeastern Pennsylvania, southern New Jersey and all of Delaware for more than 70 years. WHYY’s mission is to engage audiences, expand perspectives and empower communities through lifelong learning, truthful reporting, healthy dialogue and amplification of diverse voices. The station’s national production and presentation roster for public media includes Fresh Air with Terry Gross & Tonya Mosley, the award-winning weekday magazine of contemporary arts and issues; the children’s arts education series Albie’s Elevator and The Infinite Art Hunt; and a variety of documentaries, series, and specials. WHYY also serves as the Local Primary 1 (LP1) station for the Philadelphia emergency alert system (EAS) operational area, acting as the region’s primary broadcaster for receiving and relaying emergency alerts to other stations and cable systems—ensuring the public receives timely and potentially lifesaving information. Visit WHYY.org for more.

About PRX

Celebrating more than 20 years as a nonprofit public media company, PRX works in partnership with leading independent creators, organizations, and stations to bring meaningful audio storytelling into millions of listeners’ lives. PRX is one of the world’s top podcast publishers and public radio distributors, serving as an engine of innovation for public media and podcasting to help shape a vibrant future for creative and journalistic audio. Shows across PRX’s portfolio of broadcast productions, podcast partners, and its Radiotopia podcast network have received recognition from the Peabody Awards, the Tribeca Festival, the International Documentary Association, the National Magazine Awards, and the Pulitzer Prizes. Visit PRX.org for more.