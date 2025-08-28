F3 Intelligence Named Florida's #1 Private Investigator for Fifth Consecutive Year

Orlando, FL, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- F3 Intelligence, a premier investigative agency based in Orlando, has once again secured the top spot in the Guide to Florida rankings, earning recognition as the state’s #1 Private Investigation Firm for the fifth year in a row. Fewer than 10% of businesses achieve this distinction, making the win a rare and significant milestone that highlights the firm’s enduring reputation for integrity, discretion, and results.



Renowned for blending military-honed discipline with cutting-edge investigative methodologies, F3 Intelligence delivers a full spectrum of services, including surveillance, digital forensics, background checks, and asset investigations. Its clients include attorneys, corporations, and private individuals nationwide — all relying on F3 Intelligence for timely, court-ready evidence and trusted investigative support.



“Being recognized for the fifth consecutive year is more than an honor — it’s a reflection of the relentless dedication of our team,” said Richard Ring, CEO of F3 Intelligence. “Our investigators bring precision, professionalism, and compassion to every case, whether it’s supporting attorneys in high-stakes litigation, assisting corporations with due diligence, or helping families find answers.”



In addition to its client services, F3 Intelligence supports community safety initiatives through its nonprofit arm, the F3 Missing Children’s Intelligence Agency, which focuses on locating missing and exploited minors. This commitment to both private and public service further distinguishes the firm within the industry.



Looking ahead, F3 Intelligence is expanding its capabilities beyond investigations into protective services and specialized training programs. These initiatives include in-person and virtual courses for law enforcement, military units, and intelligence professionals, ensuring that F3’s expertise not only serves its clients directly but also strengthens the broader security and investigative community.





F3 Intelligence is an award‑winning, Orlando‑based agency providing discreet, evidence‑driven services—including surveillance, digital forensics, background and asset investigations—to attorneys, corporations, and private clients nationwide. Recognized as the 2024 Best of Florida Private Investigation Firm and ranked the #1 PI firm in Orlando, we leverage military‑honed discipline and advanced investigative methodologies to deliver timely, court‑ready results with unwavering professionalism.

