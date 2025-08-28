Corporate Web Security Market Size to Surpass USD 16.43 Billion by 2032, Owing to Rising Cyber Threats and Expanding Digital Transformation | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Corporate Web Security Market size was worth USD 8.13 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 16.43 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 9.27% over 2025–2032.

Digital Transformation and Surging Cyber Threats Propel the Corporate Web Security Market Growth

The corporate web security market growth is rapidly expanding as enterprises boost the digital transformation and expand the reliance on cloud services, digital transactions, and web applications. This market trend raises the potential exposure to cyberattacks, bolstering the strong adoption of advanced web security frameworks. The growing need for secure, real-time protection has intensified due to the rising ransomware, phishing, and malware incidents globally, creating substantial financial and reputational risks for organizations.





The U.S. market is among the most dynamic, and its size was valued at USD 2.34 billion in 2024, and is expected to reach a valuation of USD 4.68 billion by 2032. The U.S. market growth is fueled by the increasing cyberattacks, along with the adoption of cloud services, and strict compliance frameworks. The key players operating in the market are significantly expanding investments in cutting-edge corporate web security to protect digital assets and ensure business continuity.

Key Players:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Symantec Corporation

McAfee, LLC

Trend Micro Incorporated

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Fortinet, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Sophos Group plc

Zscaler, Inc.

Barracuda Networks, Inc.

Forcepoint LLC

Kaspersky Lab

F5 Networks, Inc.

Akamai Technologies, Inc.

Proofpoint, Inc.

IBM Corporation

Juniper Networks, Inc.

WatchGuard Technologies, Inc.

SonicWall Inc.

Webroot Inc.

Corporate Web Security Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 8.13 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 16.43 Billion CAGR CAGR of 9.27% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Component (Solution, Service)

• By Deployment Mode (On-Premises, Cloud)

• By Organization Size (Small and Medium Enterprises, Large Enterprises)

• By End-User Industry (BFSI, IT and Telecommunications, Healthcare, Retail, Government, Others) Customization Scope Available upon request Pricing Available upon request

Segment Analysis

By Component

In 2024, solutions held 59% of the market share due to their ability to provide comprehensive data protection, threat detection, and compliance support. Their scalability and strong adoption across regulated sectors have bolstered their dominance. Meanwhile, the services segment is expected to witness fastest growth, as enterprises increasingly seek managed services, continuous monitoring, and incident response to address workforce shortages in cybersecurity.

By Deployment Mode

On-premises solutions dominated with 58% share in 2024, particularly in sectors requiring full control over data and compliance adherence. Industries including banking and government prefer direct integration within internal infrastructures. However, the cloud deployment model is forecast to record the fastest growth, thanks to scalability, cost-effectiveness, and its ability to protect distributed workforces.

By Organization Size

Large enterprises accounted for 58% of market share in 2024, reflecting their complex IT infrastructures, regulatory obligations, and heightened exposure to cyber threats. Meanwhile, SMEs are projected to grow fastest, as affordable, scalable solutions and managed services make enterprise-grade security increasingly accessible.

By End-User Industry

BFSI dominated in 2024 with a 28% share, owing to strict compliance requirements and high exposure to digital fraud. At the same time, healthcare is expected to grow fastest, driven by the digitization of patient records, telemedicine adoption, and rising ransomware threats targeting hospitals and clinics.

North America Dominates Corporate Web Security Market, While Asia Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing Region

Due to its sophisticated IT infrastructure, stringent data protection laws, and widespread use of threat detection technologies in BFSI, healthcare, and government, North America held a 42% market share in 2024.

With the help of significant investments in cybersecurity and strict implementation of regulations, the U.S. leads the region.

With the help of booming e-commerce, rapid digital transformation, and an increase in cyberattacks in emerging economies, Asia Pacific is expected to rise at the quickest rate. Owing to its extensive digital infrastructure and government-led cybersecurity regulations, China is the dominant country in this region.

GDPR compliance, industrial digitization, and adoption in BFSI, healthcare, and manufacturing are the main drivers of Europe's strong momentum. Germany is at the forefront due to its advanced cybersecurity frameworks and industrial base.

Adoption is being fueled by digital transformation, smart city initiatives, and regulatory enforcement throughout the Middle East and Africa. In the meantime, digitalization, e-commerce, and growing cyber awareness are driving growth in Latin America, with Brazil leading the way.

Recent Developments:

April 2025 – Palo Alto Networks, Inc. unveiled Prisma Access Browser 2.0, the industry’s first SASE-native secure browser. It adds GenAI-based data protection, AI-powered defenses against evasive attacks, and deep endpoint DLP integration.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. unveiled Prisma Access Browser 2.0, the industry’s first SASE-native secure browser. It adds GenAI-based data protection, AI-powered defenses against evasive attacks, and deep endpoint DLP integration. June 2025 – Cisco Systems, Inc. launched AI-enhanced web security solutions at Cisco Live, featuring Hybrid Mesh Firewall, Universal ZTNA, and embedded AI tools to secure AI workloads across complex corporate networks.

