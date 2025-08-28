VisLogic Closes Oversubscribed Beta, Bringing AI-Powered Digital Twins to SMBs at 1/10th the Cost

Phoenix, Arizona, Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VisLogic, Inc., the AI-native visual intelligence platform, announced today that its beta program closed three months early due to overwhelming demand, with users achieving first insights in under 10 minutes—versus days with traditional platforms.

Developed with Fuselab Creative—the data visualization experts behind Fiserv, NIH, and Uber's analytics systems—VisLogic democratizes enterprise-level analytics and digital twin technology for small and medium businesses at roughly 1/10th the cost of solutions from Tableau, Siemens, or ANSYS.









"After working with data at companies from Amazon to SMB Branded Bills, I experienced firsthand the massive inequality in access to decision-making tools," said Adam Waslefsky, CEO and Founder of VisLogic. "Large corporations leverage million-dollar platforms to gain 'Decision Advantage.' We're democratizing that advantage."

Beta Success Sparks Early Access Rush

The platform combines one-click data enrichment from 100+ public sources—including weather, demographics, and economic indicators—with no-code digital twin technology that lets businesses simulate physical assets and scenarios without specialized engineers.

Beta participants report identifying critical operational improvements within days that typically require months of consultant analysis. Manufacturing users simulate production lines to identify bottlenecks. Real estate developers optimize building placement before breaking ground. Facility managers test emergency scenarios—from active shooter responses to natural disasters—that would be impossible to physically rehearse.

100 Early Access Spots Available Now

With general availability planned for Q1 2026, VisLogic is opening 100 early access spots for organizations wanting an immediate competitive advantage. Early access participants receive locked-in founder pricing and direct input into product development.

"The response has been extraordinary," Waslefsky noted. "Beta users are creating custom AI models, enriching data points, and running digital twin simulations—all without writing code."

Disrupting Two Industries Simultaneously

Unlike traditional BI platforms that require extensive training and separate data integration tools, VisLogic's AI-native architecture embeds intelligence into every interaction. The platform automatically suggests relevant external data sources, surfaces predictive insights, and transforms complex data into visual stories.

In the digital twin space, where enterprise solutions cost millions, VisLogic delivers the same simulation capabilities at 1/10th the cost. Manufacturers identify bottlenecks, predict equipment failures, and optimize layouts. Property managers test building configurations and emergency procedures risk-free.





Image: Fire Simulation - Digital Twin

"We're not just making analytics cheaper," Waslefsky emphasized. "When a facility manager can simulate an emergency evacuation or a manufacturer can virtually reconfigure their production line—without consultants or coding—that's revolutionary."

Market Timing Ideal for Disruption

The convergence of multiple trends creates perfect conditions for VisLogic's launch:

Digital twin market projected to reach $260 billion by 2030

77% of organizations already use no-code tools

70% of SMBs will be undergoing digital transformation in 2025

No-code AI platforms growing at 38% CAGR

At roughly 1/10th of traditional enterprise costs, VisLogic provides:

90% reduction in time to insights

48% more employees are able to access analytics independently

Zero data science resources required

About VisLogic

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, VisLogic is the first AI-native visual intelligence platform democratizing enterprise analytics for businesses of all sizes. The company partners with Fuselab Creative, the award-winning firm behind NASA and NIH's visualization systems.

Organizations interested in securing one of 100 early access spots should visit www.vislogic.ai.

