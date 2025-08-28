Trucast Launches Financial Services Workflow Intelligence Service

BEDFORD, N.Y., Aug. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trucast today announced the general availability of its Financial Services Workflow Intelligence Service, purpose-built for system integrators serving banks, credit unions, and investment management firms. The application addresses systemic revenue capture challenges that cost the average financial services integrator $340,000 per project through vendor dependency and manual workflow bottlenecks.

"System integrators have an enormous untapped opportunity right in front of them," said Timothy Walsh, CEO of Trucast. "They're already delivering sophisticated financial integrations and creating tremendous value for clients. The challenge has been capturing that value – most integrators see only 30% while vendors capture the remaining 70%. Our service helps strategic integrators claim what they've already earned, achieving 85-90% revenue capture by owning the complete client relationship."

Product Capabilities

The Financial Services Workflow Intelligence Service delivers three core capabilities designed specifically for System Integrator actor-action contexts:

Partnership Intelligence Engine – Reclassifies system integrators from "vendor" to strategic co-architect in real-time. The engine analyzes client engagement patterns, project scope, and market positioning to generate partnership strategies that capture previously lost revenue streams.

Revenue Optimization Framework – Eliminates vendor fees through automated workflow generation. Projects worth $4.2M to $12.5M show revenue capture improvement from 30% to 85-90% by replacing manual integration processes with intelligent protocol assembly.

Workflow Automation Core – Reduces manual integration tasks by 85% while accelerating delivery timelines by 70%. Error rates drop 95% through automated generation of financial services protocols, improving client satisfaction scores to 96%.

Early Implementation Results

Early client implementations are demonstrating measurable business impact. A regional bank core banking modernization project valued at $12.5 million is showing 85% revenue capture potential over 9 months. Credit union payments integration worth $4.2 million is demonstrating 90% revenue capture opportunity in 6 months. Investment management application development reaching $8.7 million is indicating 87% revenue capture across 12 months.

The service processes real-time data from 560 active system integrators managing 5,800+ financial services projects, providing market intelligence that informs strategic positioning and revenue optimization recommendations.

Market Opportunity

Financial services institutions increasingly seek integration partners capable of strategic consultation rather than tactical implementation. This market evolution favors system integrators who combine domain expertise with advanced workflow capabilities, creating opportunities for organizations that invest in intelligent automation applications.

"The opportunity gap is enormous," said Timothy Walsh. "System integrators are already delivering the strategic value – our service simply helps them capture what they've earned through better positioning and workflow automation."

Availability and Implementation

The Financial Services Workflow Intelligence Service is available immediately through pilot programs with production deployment within 48 hours. Portfolio-wide implementation typically completes within 6 months, with initial use cases operational in 2 weeks.

System integrators report margin protection of 43% through automation of routine tasks, allowing technical teams to focus on strategic client consultation. Client retention rates improve to 92% compared to industry baseline of 73%.

About Trucast

Trucast develops workflow intelligence services for professional services firms through its proprietary business model archetype algorithm. The company's System Integrator archetype simulator serves financial services system integrators, while additional archetype contexts address consulting firms, technology service providers, and enterprise software companies.

Founded on Common Data Model principles, Trucast's service processes business relationships, regulatory constraints, and market conditions to generate workflows that adapt as client needs evolve. The company maintains headquarters in Bedford, New York.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release contains forward-looking statements regarding product capabilities and market conditions. Actual results may vary based on implementation specifics and market factors. Revenue capture percentages reflect aggregated client data and individual results may differ.